ZAAP Aqua-Xtreme wireless water-resistant headphones launched for Rs 2,949 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar It is available for sale on all the leading online stores including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and also on Zaaptech.com.

Zaap, the Indian digital accessories brand primarily known for audio products such as speakers have launched a new product in the Indian market. The company has announced new wireless headphones in the country which comes with a water-resistant design. The latest device added to the company's audio product portfolio is the Aqua-Xtreme wireless headphones.

The Zaap Aqua-Xtreme has a NANO-X coating and an IP-X7 rating to protect it from water and splashes. This makes it suitable for outdoor activities. The latest wireless headphones by the company are carrying a price tag of Rs 2,949 in the country. It is available for sale on all the leading online stores including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and also on Zaaptech.com. It will also be available for sale at offline retail stores in India.

As for the specifications, the Zaap Aqua-Xtreme wireless headphones come with a CSR chipset by Qualcomm for Bluetooth connectivity. It also supports Apt-X tech with CVC 6.0 Noise Cancellation Technology for a good listening experience.

The wireless headphones by Zaap support Bluetooth v4.1 for wireless connectivity and are compatible with the devices supporting the same such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, etc. It supports Multi-Device connectivity feature with which one can connect more than one device to the headphones.

The headphones come with an in-built microphone which will allow the users to make/answer calls hands-free. The Zaap Aqua-Xtreme packs a 90mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery unit which the company claims can give a backup of up to 9 hours. The battery is further said to offer a standby of 250 hours with one single charge. However, we will like to review the unit before we can verify these claims by the company.