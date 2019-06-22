Just In
Zebronics Zeb-Symphony Wireless Earphones Launched For Rs. 1,199
Well-known domestic accessories brand Zebronics has expanded its wireless earphones portfolio with the launch of the Zeb-Symphony. The latest offering from the brand is a pair of a long-lasting wireless earphones. The accessory features a neckband-style design that we seen on the previous offerings from the company.
The Zebronics Zeb-Symphony comes with the voice assistant support as well. It triggers the Google Assistant on the Android phones connected to it and Siri on the Apple devices. The wearable comes with in-ear magnetic earphones and a super flexible neckband made using a lightweight material, which is splash proof and has a smooth texture.
Zebronics Zeb-Symphony Features
The Zeb-Symphony's neckband has the dual pairing functionality, which lets you connect two devices to it at the same time. The neckband also has a slew of controls for volume, media playback and activating the voice assistant. There is a battery indicator as well to know the remaining battery life. This new pair of wireless earphones is touted to deliver up to 13 hours of audio playback.
Commenting at the launch of the Zeb-Symphony, Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics said "It's all about giving the users an experience they'll look forward to whether it's the small things like providing magnetic ear tips for a hassle-free experience to having a button for voice assistant, it's making the experience more user-friendly for our customers so they truly enjoy their leisure time."
Zeb-Symphony Price And Availability
Zebronics Zeb-Symphony is priced at Rs. 1,199 and is available for purchase via the offline stores across the country. The official online store also sells this wireless earphones for a discounted pricing of Rs. 1,079. We are yet to know if this pair of wearable earphones will be available via other online retailers.
Our Take On Zebronics Zeb-Symphony
We have reviewed a few wireless earphones and earbuds from Zebronics in the past. And, we like the products from the company as these are priced reasonably and still do not disappoint us in terms of performance. Though we are yet to review this new offering from Zebronics, we can expect it to live up to the mark to carry the legacy of the brand.
