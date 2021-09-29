Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 Web Camera Review: Camera That Meets All Expectations

Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 Web Camera Design

The Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 Web Camera is one of the well-built web cameras that I have seen so far. Considering the price, we didn't expect anything less, and Dell gets complete marks when it comes to design. The camera looks like a circular cylinder and is made using aluminum, which makes it look premium and high quality.

Another interesting aspect of the Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera is the fact that it comes with a magnetic lid, which covers the entire front of the lens, and ensures that the camera cannot see/capture any photo/video, even if someone gains remote access.

The Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera uses a USB Type-C port and connects to a laptop/computer using a USB-A port. The retail package of the web camera also includes an additional adapter, which can be used to mount on camera on a tripod.

High-Resolution Sensor

One of the reasons that make the Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 a great web camera is the fact that it uses an 8.3MP Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor with support for HDR and can record up to 4K videos with up to 30fps. The camera is packed with technologies like Advanced Digital Overlap (DOL) HDR, Video Noise Reduction (3D+2D), Temporal Noise Reduction (3DNR), and Spatial Noise Reduction (2DNR).

This ensures that you get a cleaner-looking picture even in challenging lighting conditions. The camera also offers up to 5x digital zoom support, where, due to the higher resolution sensors, the pictures look great even when you zoom into a subject.

AI-Auto Framing Ensures You Are Always In The Frame

Apple offers a technology named Center Stage, which follows the subject and keeps it in the center of the frame. The Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera also offers a similar technology but with a different brand name called AI auto-framing. I enjoyed using this technology, especially while doing casual video calls, where, the camera kept me in the center of the frame even when I went sideways to pick my chips packet.

The AI auto-framing technology makes sure that the subject always stays in the center of the frame by tracking the subject using artificial intelligence. To achieve the same, the camera zooms into the frame, hence, the image quality takes a slight hit. If you are not interested in this feature, there is an option to disable the same from the Dell Peripheral manager app.

Plenty Of Options To Play With

Most web cameras just work and do not offer any sort of tweaking around. However, if you are someone who plays around the picture quality by tweaking aspects like color, contrast, saturation, white balance, and HDR to get a picture-perfect color profile, you can do the same using the Dell Peripheral manager app.

The software also allows playing with features like resolution and FPS selection. On top of that, one can also enable or disable autofocus and it also allows users to choose between the various field-of-view at 65, 78, and 90 degrees centigrade. Do note that, to enable 4K video recording, you need to connect the camera to a USB 3.0 port.

The Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera offers features like, wake away from the lock and wake on approach, as the camera comes with a built-in proximity sensor. Lastly, the web camera can also be used as a Windows Hello face unlock sensor on laptops running on Windows 10 or Windows 11 OS.

Excellent Picture Quality

The picture on the left was captured on the built-in 720p web camera on a gaming laptop, while the other picture was shot using the Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera. There is nothing to explain here, like the Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera captures very high-quality photos and videos and can even match the picture quality of a high-end smartphone.

Verdict: Say Goodbye To Noisy Video Calls

If you are bothered about call quality and looking for a solution to improve the quality and resolution of the picture, then the Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera is a tailormade product for you.

The Dell UltraSharp 4K WB7022 web camera is a lot more than just a web camera, you can use this to unlock your laptop, and it can even be used to do high-quality live streams. Even in low-light conditions, the web camera can capture videos and images with exceptional picture quality.

Again, this is not for everyone, especially for those who are on a budget, where, you can still get a good external web camera for a fraction of the cost. Overall, a really high-end premium web camera, for those who want nothing but the best.