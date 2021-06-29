Dell UltraSharp Web Camera 4K With HDR Capability Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Video conferencing or video calling has now become an integral part of both work and personal life. Though most modern smartphones offer high-resolution cameras, most laptops and external web cameras are still stuck at 720p resolution. Hence, there is definitely a demand for high-resolution web cameras across the globe.

Do you know that in just one week of the global lockdown, there were 62 million video conferencing apps, and this market is expected to hit the review mark of $50Billion in revenue by 2026. Dell has now announced its very first web camera -- the Dell UltraSharp web camera 4K, made for both professional and personal usage.

Dell UltraSharp Web Camera 4K Features

While designing the Dell UltraSharp web camera 4K, the company first analyzed DSLR cameras, which are known for offering top-tier image quality in almost every lighting condition. The company claims that they wanted to make the Dell UltraSharp produce DSLR-like image quality, and it should also be easy to use.

The Dell UltraSharp is powered by a 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor with a multi-element lens setup. It also offers features like auto noise reduction and HDR to improve low-light imaging capability in both still and video modes. It also has an AI-powered auto-frame feature, which ensures that the subject is always in the center of the frame, and it offers 65°, 78°, and 90° field of view. Lastly, the web camera is also capable of offering 5x digital zoom as well.

Can Be Used As A Windows Hello Authenticator

The Dell UltraSharp web camera 4K also has an infrared sensor, hence, it can be used to authenticate a PC or laptop running on Windows 10 OS. It also comes with various attachments, which makes it easy to mount into a monitor for features like game streaming or even to attend an online class.

Dell UltraSharp Web Camera 4K Pricing And Availability

The Dell UltraSharp Web Camera 4K will be available in India and across the world starting 29 June for Rs. 18,999. For the asking price, it does seem like a good web camera, especially considering features like an infrared sensor, 4K video recording, HDR, and additional security features like a physical cap to cover the sensor.

