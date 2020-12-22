Best DSLR Cameras of 2020: Top 10 Cameras For Beginner To Professional

We almost spent the whole year at home and many people have lost their jobs to this ongoing pandemic. Even, many people who used to do blogging as a hobby have now chosen it as their profession. Images play a very important role in attracting visitors to blogging. Now, cameras of all prices are available in the market and you can easily get a good camera for less than Rs. 30,000. Here, we are enlisting top 10 cameras that can be used by a beginner to professional.

Canon EOS 90D

The Canon EOS 90D can be a good pick to consider for professionals. Launched last year, it is still one of the most popular cameras in the market. The camera will cost Rs. 1,23, 518 with S18mm-135mm IS USM kit lens and Rs. 1,03,495 without lens. Features of the EOS 90D include DIGIC 8 image processor, Dual Pixel autofocus system, touch screen display, and also supports 4K video recording. Furthermore, it also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth for connectivity.

Nikon D7500

The Nikon D7500 comes with a 20.9MP APS-C sensor with support for 4K video recording. The Expeed 5 image processor powers the camera and features a 3.2-inch touchscreen. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth which allows you to transfer your images wirelessly. The Nikon D7500 is priced at Rs. 89,000 with the AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens.

Canon EOS 1300D

If you are new to blogging you do not want to spend too much on camera then can consider the Canon EOS 1300D. The camera will cost you Rs. 26,995 and comes with an 18.0MP sensor and the DIGIC 4+ image processor. Thanks to its 9-point autofocus which improved white balance and wide sensitivity range.

Nikon D5

Nikon D5 is quite an old model that was launched back in 2016. For the professionals, that D5 can be a good choice with a single-lens reflex digital camera that features a 20.8MP FX-Format CMOS sensor and a 180K-pixel RGB metering sensor. Further, it supports double XQD card slots and a USB 3.0 port for connectivity. The Nikon D5 retails in the country for Rs. 4,45,950.

Nikon D750

The Nikon D750 comes with a 24.3MP sensor and the Expeed 4 image processor. The D750 lets you shoot stunning high-quality images. Further, it offers 1080p video recording at 60fps.

Canon EOS 250D

The Canon EOS 250D was launched back in 2019 and features a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor. It also offers 4K video recording at 25fps and 1080p Full HD video recording at 60fps. With the dual pixel focus, it can detect the face at ease.

Sony A68

The Sony A68 (ILCA-68) is priced in India at Rs. 48,990 and the features of the Sony A68 include 24.2 MP APS-C (Crop frame) Exmor CMOS sensor. The BIONZ X image processor powers the camera. The Sony A68 is one of the list of best cameras in 2020.

Canon EOS 750D

The Canon EOS 750D budget-centric DSLR and can be a good pick for those who are looking for a DSLR for normal video shooting, clicking images. It comes with a 24.2 MP APS-C(Crop frame) CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 6 image processor. Itis priced in India for Rs. 39,999.

Nikon D5600

The Nikon D5600 will now cost you Rs. 53,999. When it comes to features, it offers a 24.2MP sensor and also supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi for connectivity. Further, the EXPEED 4 image processor powers the camera and comes with a 14-55mm kit lens camera.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i offers flagship features and allows you to take the image in detail. It comes with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System and also includes a 24.2MP sensor, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth to transfer the images.