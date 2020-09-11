Epson EcoTank L15160 Printer/Scanner Review

Specifications

Model Number: L15160

Printer Type: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with ADF

Printing Technology: PrecisionCore Printhead

Print Direction: By-Directional Printing

Maximum Resolution: 4800 x 1200dpi

Print Speed: 25ipm for simplex A4 and 21imp for duplex A4

13.5ipm for simplex A3 and 10imp for duplex A3

Photo: 26 seconds for bordered photo and 27 seconds for borderless photo

Number Of Paper Tray: 3

Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Supported PC OS: Windows and macOS

Noise Level: 52dB

Design And Form Factor

The Epson EcoTank L15160 is a medium-sized printer and it costs Rs. 96,499 so it might not be the best possible option for an individual. It follows the industrial design, similar to the other photocopy/scanning machines of this class, and is made out of plastic.

It has a built-in scanner, capable of scanning up to A3+ sized paper and it can also print and photocopy A3 sized documents. At the front, the machine has a colored touch display with various menu options and they are very easy to access.

Besides, it also has a num pad with various physical buttons, making it ideal for people who like to use this machine in an old-school way. The Epson EcoTank L15160 also has a front-mounted USB-A port, giving users an option to print documents and photos directly from a USB drive.

The printer is designed to offer great practicality in office environments and I don't have any issue when it comes to the design or the build while using this machine for both printing photos and documents by various means.

Many Ways To Print/Photocopy

The Epson EcoTank L15160 comes with modern connectivity features, including WiFi and ethernet port. It also has a USB port, allowing users to connect pen drives and take printouts with ease.

Similarly, the retail package also comes with a data cable, which can be connected to a computer which one might permanently use with the printer. On top of that, using the Epson iPrint app on both Android and iPhone, I was able to print photos and documents directly from a smartphone without any issue.

The Numbers

When compared to a laser printer, an Ink Tank printer will be very economical to run and this statement stays true for the Epson EcoTank L15160. This printer can produce both monochrome and colored printouts and it costs 48 paise for a color print and 12 paise for a black and white printout.

The black and white ink refill costs Rs. 899 and the colored ink refill costs 799, where a single refill can deliver up to 7,500, and 6,000 prints, respectively.

The printer uses dura bright pigment ink technology and it is waterproof as well. According to the company, a photo printed using this machine can last up to 100 years and it only takes 5.5 seconds for first-page output.

My Experience

I had no issues while setting up this printer and I mostly took colored printouts on a premium matte photo paper. At first, I was not happy with the photos I printer, however, that was due to the default settings.

I was able to tweak the settings on the Epson iPrint app and the results after that were amazing. The color photos that I printed out looked very vivid and true-to-life. Do note that, if you are printing a high-quality photo, then the printer takes a bit more time when compared to a regular photo print with normal settings.

I had no issues with printing regular black and white documents and even with the quality of those documents was on point with a regular laser printer.

Another advantage of the Epson EcoTank L15160 is that it uses Precision Core Heat Free technology to print and photos and it runs fairly cool when compared to a laser printer. This reduces electricity consumption and the output photos will be of room temperature.

A Great All-In-One Printer For SMBs Or Photocopy Centers

There is no doubt in the fact that the Epson EcoTank L15160 is a great printer. However, if you are an individual then it doesn't make sense to get this model, as it will be an overkill.

If you are looking for a printer/scanner for a team of around 10 to 15 members or if you are planning to establish a photocopy shop near a college or educational institute, then getting the Epson EcoTank L15160 makes a lot of sense, especially considering the cost of monochrome and color printouts.

By purchasing the Epson EcoTank L15160 you are not only getting an affordable printer/scanner but you are also making an impact on global warming, as it consumes less power and produces less heat. Overall, with a price tag of less than a lakh rupees, the EchoTank L15160 is an excellent product for sure.