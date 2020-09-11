Just In
- 17 min ago Vodafone-Idea Introduces Vi Callertunes App: Here's How To Use
-
- 56 min ago Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
- 1 hr ago Moto G9 Plus With 6.8-inch FHD+ Display Goes Official: Price, Specifications
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 12 India Pricing Revealed; Will Make OnePlus 8 Look Costlier
Don't Miss
- Movies Vijay Sethupathi And Sivakarthikeyan Offer Financial Support To Late Vadivel Balaji’s Family
- News When exactly will you get our land back: Rahul Gandhi questions Centre over Chinese aggression
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram
- Finance Can RIL Price Hit Rs. 3000/Share After Sharp Rise To Rs. 2343.90/ Share?
- Automobiles Hero Maestro Edge BS6 110 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 60,950
- Sports Premier League 2020-21: What might be next for Liverpool after ending 30-year title drought?
- Lifestyle Urvashi Rautela’s Modern Take On 90s Fashion In Sequin Dress And Ribbons Disappoints!
- Education MP Board Supplementary Time Table 2020 Released For 10th And 12th Classes
Epson EcoTank L15160 Printer/Scanner Review
Epson is a prominent name in the printer industry and they are one of the first brands to introduce commercial printers with ink tank technology. The company has been making several improvements with their printers and their latest offering -- the Epson EcoTank L15160 is one of the products that pack some of these improvements.
- Affordable printing solution
- Easy to operate
- Wireless and smartphone printing option
- Might not be suitable for individual user
- Slightly expensive
Situations like the COVID-19 lockdown has made most of us work-from-home. Though most of us might have a laptop to get our work done, we all miss the office printer that we used to take photocopies and make scan documents.
I have been using the Epson EcoTank L15160 for over two weeks, which the company claims that it is an all-in-one printer. Is this really the only photocopy and scanning machine an SMB might need? Let's find out.
Specifications
- Model Number: L15160
- Printer Type: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with ADF
- Printing Technology: PrecisionCore Printhead
- Print Direction: By-Directional Printing
- Maximum Resolution: 4800 x 1200dpi
- Print Speed: 25ipm for simplex A4 and 21imp for duplex A4
- 13.5ipm for simplex A3 and 10imp for duplex A3
- Photo: 26 seconds for bordered photo and 27 seconds for borderless photo
- Number Of Paper Tray: 3
- Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi, Ethernet, USB 2.0
- Supported PC OS: Windows and macOS
- Noise Level: 52dB
Design And Form Factor
The Epson EcoTank L15160 is a medium-sized printer and it costs Rs. 96,499 so it might not be the best possible option for an individual. It follows the industrial design, similar to the other photocopy/scanning machines of this class, and is made out of plastic.
It has a built-in scanner, capable of scanning up to A3+ sized paper and it can also print and photocopy A3 sized documents. At the front, the machine has a colored touch display with various menu options and they are very easy to access.
Besides, it also has a num pad with various physical buttons, making it ideal for people who like to use this machine in an old-school way. The Epson EcoTank L15160 also has a front-mounted USB-A port, giving users an option to print documents and photos directly from a USB drive.
The printer is designed to offer great practicality in office environments and I don't have any issue when it comes to the design or the build while using this machine for both printing photos and documents by various means.
Many Ways To Print/Photocopy
The Epson EcoTank L15160 comes with modern connectivity features, including WiFi and ethernet port. It also has a USB port, allowing users to connect pen drives and take printouts with ease.
Similarly, the retail package also comes with a data cable, which can be connected to a computer which one might permanently use with the printer. On top of that, using the Epson iPrint app on both Android and iPhone, I was able to print photos and documents directly from a smartphone without any issue.
The Numbers
When compared to a laser printer, an Ink Tank printer will be very economical to run and this statement stays true for the Epson EcoTank L15160. This printer can produce both monochrome and colored printouts and it costs 48 paise for a color print and 12 paise for a black and white printout.
The black and white ink refill costs Rs. 899 and the colored ink refill costs 799, where a single refill can deliver up to 7,500, and 6,000 prints, respectively.
The printer uses dura bright pigment ink technology and it is waterproof as well. According to the company, a photo printed using this machine can last up to 100 years and it only takes 5.5 seconds for first-page output.
My Experience
I had no issues while setting up this printer and I mostly took colored printouts on a premium matte photo paper. At first, I was not happy with the photos I printer, however, that was due to the default settings.
I was able to tweak the settings on the Epson iPrint app and the results after that were amazing. The color photos that I printed out looked very vivid and true-to-life. Do note that, if you are printing a high-quality photo, then the printer takes a bit more time when compared to a regular photo print with normal settings.
I had no issues with printing regular black and white documents and even with the quality of those documents was on point with a regular laser printer.
Another advantage of the Epson EcoTank L15160 is that it uses Precision Core Heat Free technology to print and photos and it runs fairly cool when compared to a laser printer. This reduces electricity consumption and the output photos will be of room temperature.
A Great All-In-One Printer For SMBs Or Photocopy Centers
There is no doubt in the fact that the Epson EcoTank L15160 is a great printer. However, if you are an individual then it doesn't make sense to get this model, as it will be an overkill.
If you are looking for a printer/scanner for a team of around 10 to 15 members or if you are planning to establish a photocopy shop near a college or educational institute, then getting the Epson EcoTank L15160 makes a lot of sense, especially considering the cost of monochrome and color printouts.
By purchasing the Epson EcoTank L15160 you are not only getting an affordable printer/scanner but you are also making an impact on global warming, as it consumes less power and produces less heat. Overall, with a price tag of less than a lakh rupees, the EchoTank L15160 is an excellent product for sure.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,876
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
73,000
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
36,390
-
47,500
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
14,620
-
1,02,815
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500