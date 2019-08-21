Epson M1120 Review: Decent InkTank Printer With Lower Printing Costs

Design

The Epson M1120 comes with a compact design and comes in a combination of black and white color. The printer looks premium and weighs around 3.5kg which allow users to shift it anywhere as per their requirements.

On the top, the printer has the function buttons which come in handy to switch on the device, connect to Wi-Fi, and command prints. The M1120 is equipped with a black ink tank which is situated inside the printer, this makes the device more compact and easy to carry.

The build looks solid and the company claims that it is made of good quality plastic. On the rear panel, the printer houses a power input port along with a USB port to connect the device directly with a PC or laptop.

Setup

On the connectivity part, the Epson M1120 includes built-in WiFi, Wi-Fi Direct, and a USB Port. With the help of Wi-Fi connectivity, the users have the luxury of commanding several prints from different devices. The newly launched Epson M1120 is compatible with Android and iOS devices, macOS, and Windows as well.

The wireless connectivity works very smoothly and we haven't faced any issue while setting up the printer with our smartphones and computers.

Do note that you have to download the 'Epson iPrint' app to send prints with your smartphone. The app is available both on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Printing Cost And Performance

The Epson M1120 comes with a low printing cost in contrast to mono laser printers. It produces 12 paise per page print cost which is 23 times lower than a mono laser printer. The refill ink bottles provide a page yield of 6,000 pages per bottle. As for power consumption, the M1120 consumes 14w of power.

The print quality is impressive irrespective of being a black and white printer. We have also printed full A4 size picture prints but didn't notice any compromise in terms of quality. The image prints come with an ample amount of details.

According to the company, the black ink comes with smudge-proof and water-resistant quality.

Verdict

We have used the Epson M1120 InkTank printer for more than two weeks. During our usage, we didn't face any issues with the printer in terms of printing. Irrespective of being a black and white printer the quality and printing speed is impressive is swift enough to get your work done.

However, do note that you have to put the paper bundle correctly otherwise you can see some ripped off prints coming out of the printer.

The Epson M1120 InkTank printer didn't miss any chance to impress us and delivered high-resolution prints when summoned.

The InkTank printer comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 and if you are also looking for a black and white printer which you can carry anywhere and at the same time its comes with cheap prints then Epson M1120 will turn out to be a decent deal for you.