Kingston FURY Renegade SSD Review: Pricey But The Best

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Specifications

Capacity: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Weight: 9.7g

Sequential Read (Max): 7,300MB/s

Sequential Write (Max): 7,000MB/s

Interface: PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4

Controller: Phison E18

Form Factor: M.2 2280 (80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm)

Warranty, Limited: 5 years

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Review: Design

The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD looks like a typical M.2 style SSD with minimal branding on the top. The SSD uses a very thin sheet of graphene aluminum heat spreader, which enables the use of this SSD even on thin-and-light laptops with very minimal clearance.

The heat spreader will ensure that the SSD will maintain peak performance even with continuous usage. Similarly, this is also a single-sided SSD, which again helps the SSD to maintain a slim profile and also eases the task of installing the SSD on a laptop, desktop, or even on a PS5.

When compared to some of the recently reviewed NVMe PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs like the SP XPower XS70, the Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD looks much smaller and is compact in size due to the thinner heat spreader.

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Review: Performance

On CrystalDiskMark, the Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD offered a peak sequential read speed of around 7100 MB/s, which is pretty much in line with the company's claims. However, during the sequential write test, the SSD offered around 5000MB/s which is slightly slower than the company's claim.

When it comes to real-world tests, the SSD offered an average write speed of around 1.9GB/s, and it took around 40 seconds to copy a 65GB game installation package. These numbers clearly indicate that the Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD can offer faster game load times and will help gamers save some precious seconds.

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Review: Verdict

The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is almost as good as any PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and can handle any task that you throw at it. What's slightly bothering me is the price, a 2TB stick costs slightly over Rs. 40,000, which is almost more than double of a PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

The performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD definitely comes at a cost. If you have been looking for a high-end storage solution with the best possible read and write speeds, we definitely recommend the five-year warranty carrying Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.