OnePlus Nord Buds Review: Basic TWS That Gets The Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds is the first pair of truly wireless earphones from the Nord series. The Nord Buds were launched beside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone, the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus which we recently reviewed.
- Bass-heavy tuning
- Dolby Atmos support
- Fast charging support
- No HD audio codec support
The OnePlus Nord Buds retail for Rs. 2,799 in India and will be available starting 10th of May, 2022. I have been testing the OnePlus Nord Buds for over 10 days, and here is the full review of the most affordable TWS-style earphones from OnePlus.
OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications
- Driver -- 12.4mm
- Frequency Response -- 20 Hz - 20 kHz
- Bluetooth Version -- Bluetooth 5.2
- Battery -- 480mAh (Charging case), 41mAh (Earbuds)
- Supported Codecs -- SBC, AAC
- Weight: 41.7g (Charging case), 4.82g (Earbuds)
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: Design
The OnePlus Nord Buds come in a small plastic carry case that also doubles as a charging cradle and can offer up to 30 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Nord Buds are available in White Marble, and we have tested the Black Slate variant, which has the OnePlus logo embossed on top of the carry case.
The case has a USB Type-C port for charging, and it also has a dedicated button to pair/unpair the headphone, which comes in very handy, especially for those, who might want to connect the OnePlus Nord Buds to different devices. Despite being an affordable earphone, it does have its own signature style, making it look unique.
Coming to the earbuds themselves, they have a stem-like design and there is also a round-shaped capacitive multi-purpose button, which gives this earphone an almost dual-tone-like finish. The earphones come with soft silicone ear-tips in three sizes to offer a snug fit to the majority of the users. Overall, in terms of design, the OnePlus Nord Buds do look unique and they are mostly designed around being more practical rather than anything else.
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: Connectivity And Pairing
OnePlus Nord Buds can be paired with most modern smartphones, laptops, and other devices. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.2 technology and work with most gadgets without any issue. However, it is easy to pair them with a OnePlus smartphone. I was able to quickly pair the OnePlus Nord Buds with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with ease.
When you pair the OnePlus Nord Buds with a OnePlus smartphone, you can get additional customization options along with quick pair options. Hence, if you own a OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus Nord Buds could be a nice companion to the same. If you are using the OnePlus Nord Buds with any other smartphone, then make sure to download the Heymelody app to customize the sound.
When it comes to audio codecs, the OnePlus Nord Buds supports AAC and SBC. While there is no support for HD codecs like Qualcomm Aptx or LDAC, we won't complain about the same, as these are affordable pairs of earphones. Overall, in terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Nord Buds are on par with the earphones of this class.
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: In-Ear Feel
OnePlus Nord Buds are TWS-style earphones with an in-ear style design. A single OnePlus Nord Bud weighs 4.82grams. During my testing, I wore the OnePlus Nord Buds for hours on a stretch (with small-sized ear tips), and I did not get any sort of ear fatigue. Again, make sure to use the right-sized ear tips to get any sort of ear irritation, especially if you are someone who uses earphones continuously.
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: Audio Quality
OnePlus Nord Buds are bass-heavy earphones, especially when you use them in the Balanced or Bass EQ mode. Additionally, the earphones do offer Serenade and Bold EQ mode, which reduces the bass and puts emphasis on the vocals, and you can also use the balanced EQ mode to get a balanced audio output.
Do note that, in the Bass and the Balanced mode the sound gets a bit muddy. If you want to catch everything crystal clear, then we suggest you use the OnePlus Nord Buds in either Bold or Serenade mode. In each mode, the earphones get loud, and during my testing, I mostly used the earphones with the volume set to around 70 percent.
What was really interesting is the fact that the OnePlus Nord Buds supports Dolby Atmos when paired with the right smartphone/laptop/tablet, and these are definitely one of the most affordable earphones to do the same. Lastly, I also liked the fact that there was no crack in the sound even when the volume was set to 100 percent.
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: Battery Life
The company claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds can last up to seven hours per charge, and the case will offer additional 23 hours of battery, offering a total battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. In my testing, the earphones did stay true to the company's claim and there is also support for fast charging, claiming to offer 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: Call Quality
The OnePlus Nord Buds have a total of four microphones (two on each bud) and these earphones also support AI noise reduction technology. I took a bunch of calls on the OnePlus Nord Buds, and either the opposite party or I did not face any issue when it comes to voice clarity. This proves that you can use the OnePlus Nord Buds for long calls without any issue.
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: Verdict
The OnePlus Nord Buds are an affordable pair of TWS, and for Rs. 2,799, they pretty much deliver everything that one might want from a budget wireless earphones. A few things that make the OnePlus Nord Buds stand out amongst the competition are Dolby Atmos support, IP55 rating, and, 94ms low latency mode.
If you recently bought a OnePlus smartphone, especially from the Nord series, and want to pair the same with a compatible wireless earphone, then the OnePlus Nord Buds could be a great pick.
