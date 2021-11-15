PlayGo N37 Neckband Review: Good Sound, Bad Finish

PlayGo N37 Features

Bluetooth 5.0

100mAh Battery

EBEL Drivers

IPX5 Water Resistance

PlayGo N37 Design: Needs Some Improvement

There is only so much that a brand can do when it comes to designing a neckband-style earphone. The PlayGo N37 comes in multiple color options with a two-tone finish, and the model that I tested came in black and yellow color. However, the yellow tone that Play has used does not look premium, especially when compared to the Realme Buds wireless in-ear earphones.

The product has dedicated volume buttons along with a multi-function menu button. On top of that, it also has a physical switch, which is something we have not seen on many earphones in recent years. Again, this means, unpairing and pairing the earphone to a new product requires users to press both volume buttons, which is also uncommon.

The PlayGo N37 comes with magnetic earbuds, which is a neat trick. Again, this is half-baked. Unlike most of the products of this class, the music won't pause or play when you attach or detach the earbuds. Again, there are a lot of products that offer these functionalities at a much lower price.

Some features like pre-installed ear hooks are one of the positives of these earphones, which ensures a snug fit. Just like the band, the ear tips also come in a pale yellow/gold finish. However, the earbuds will lose color, which will make them look cheaper, and the company should have opted for a more solid color.

The device has a USB Type-C port for charging, and the product also ships with a tiny USB Type-C port. Overall, if you are looking for an earphone that looks good and premium, then you might not like what PlayGo offers.

PlayGo N37 Sound Quality

The PlayGo N37 is powered by the 10MM EBEL (Enhanced Bass; Extra Loud) Drivers, and this is the highlight of this neckband. The sheer volume and the sound quality of the PlayGo N37 are on par with the competition if not better, especially for bass heads.

I, personally like earphones that are tuned to offer slightly bass-heavy output, and the PlayGo N37 does exactly that. Not just that, even at the 100 percent volume, I didn't notice any crackle in the sound, which seems to be the case with some budget neckbands. However, I also felt that the bass could overpower vocals in some cases, which is something that you should consider.

The neckband has a pretty good frequency range; however, the website does not offer any specifics on this front. To sum it up, if you like your headphones to sound loud and clear with an emphasis on bass, you will love the PlayGo N37.

PlayGo N37 Battery Life

The PlayGo N37 is fueled by a 100 mAh battery. According to the company, the PlayGo N37 should offer 10 hours of music playback on a single charge. Besides, just 10 minutes of charging should also offer three hours of music playback time.

In our testing, the PlayGo N37 lasts for around seven to eight hours on a single charge at 100 percent volume. Hence, you should be able to get around 10 hours of battery life if you operate these earphones at a slightly lower volume. Given it has a USB Type-C port, you should be able to charge the PlayGo N37 using your smartphone charger, unless you have an iPhone.

Verdict: Not Perfect

The PlayGo N37 has an excellent audio performance. However, headphones are now considered lifestyle products, and this product is not as exciting as the competition, that too from reputed brands. If you are plan on considering the PlayGo N37, then you have to compromise on the build quality for sure.

Again, even in terms of sound, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, which is slightly cheaper than the PlayGo N37 offers better sound quality and a more premium build, which makes it very difficult to recommend the PlayGo N37 even for bass enthusiasts. The PlayGo N37 is slightly overpriced for what it offers.