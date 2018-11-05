Toshiba RZE-BT700E, RZE-BT200H first impressions: Decent sounding products

Design: The good and bad factors in the design

Toshiba RZE-BT700E

The Toshiba RZE-BT700E is a pair of truly wireless earbuds which will allow you to enjoy your favorite music and media while on-the-go without the hassles of wires. As per Toshiba, the wireless earpods will compete head-on with the Apple airpods and similar true wireless earbuds. The earbuds feature a candid design which will surely grab some stares and comes in a foldable carrying case which you can easily fit inside a small pocket.

The positive aspect in terms of the design of the RZE-BT700E is its eye-catching design and the pill-shaped carry case which doubles up as a charging case. This makes it easy to not only carry the earbuds without the fear of losing any earpiece.

The one thing which you might not like about the new truly wireless earpods is that they are not much comfortable to wear. The earpods didn't snug in the ears comfortably and it feels like that they will fall off. This could be a deal breaker for some as it might limit the usability of the #mce_temp_url#headphones for extreme activities such as sports and others. I am a bit skeptical about the earbud's comfort during a long usage period.

Toshiba RZE-BT200H: Comfortable foldable design

The Toshiba RZE-BT200H features an on-ear foldable design and is made out of plastic. I found the headphone quite comfortable to wear. The padding around the earcups seems to be of nice quality and would add the required comfort. The headphones are also quite lightweight. This will surely allow us to wear the headphones for a longer duration of time. Let's talk about the audio quality now.

Audio Performance: Decent audio output

Toshiba RZE-BT700E: Balanced audio output

The Toshiba RZE-BT700E true wireless earbuds offer a decent audio output. The earbuds deliver a balanced audio output with loud and clear vocals. Considering that it is a true wireless pair, the bass produced by them is also of decent quality. I will not say that it is the best bass producing pair but it will not let the audiophiles down.

Toshiba RZE-BT200H headphones: Powerful audio output

The Toshiba RZE-BT200H headphone not only features a comfortable design but it also delivers an amazing sound quality. The audio output produced by the headphone is loud and clear. The headphone gets really loud at the max volume levels and you can actually feel the earcups vibrating when you play a song with heavy beats or bass. This pair impressed me by its performance and I am looking forward to review the other pairs which Toshiba has introduced in the Indian market.

Besides, Toshiba has also launched a few other audio products apart from the aforementioned products. The company has launched Wireless headphones which are priced starting at Rs. 1,736 to Rs 3,329, Wireless Earphones starting at Rs 1,977 to Rs 2,999, Wired Headphones starting at Rs 853 to Rs 1,499, BT Headset with Mic starting at Rs 1076 to Rs 1,999, CD Radio beginning at Rs 5,599 and going all the way up to Rs 14,699 and finally Toshiba Soundbars starting at Rs 6,366 to Rs 14,899.

Verdict

The Toshiba's new lineup of audio products seems promising. It is the first time that the Japanese tech giant has launched in the audio products category in India. With the launch of the new lineup of audio products, Toshiba is all set to entice the audio enthusiast masses in the country. It appears that Toshiba's expertise in technology will help the company to give a tough time to the existing players in the market. As for the new audio products, Toshiba says it has designed the products keeping in mind the needs of Indian consumers who primarily look for powerful bass while purchasing any audio accessories. .

During our brief stint, we found them to be suitable for the Indian masses. It remains to be seen how fairly the audience responds to the new products and how well the products hold up in front of the established players. We will try to review some of the recently launched Toshiba audio accessories and will share the feedback with you on the same.