Portronics Harmonics PLAY Wireless Headphones launched in India for Rs 2,999

Portronics, the digital audio accessories brand has launched another new product for the Indian market. The company has been fairly active for quite some time now and has been introducing its audio products in the country which are priced primarily under Rs 3,000 price bucket. This time around the company has launched a sports wireless headphones dubbed as "Harmonics PLAY". The new wireless headphones are primarily designed for outdoor activities such as running, gym and sports to name a few.

Portronics claims the headphones feature a comfortable design which is not only beneficial for prolonged usage but is also durable. The headphones are designed to snug fit in the ears and do not tend to fall out even with vigorous head movements. The headphones also feature intuitive button controls which will allow the users to control both music and calls seamlessly.

The new Harmonics Play headphones comes enabled with AVRCP / A2DP / HSF and HSP technologies and packs high-end drivers to deliver high-quality noise cancellation along with a high resolution of audio output for an enhanced listening experience. This technology further allows the headphones to deliver a powerful audio output even when the media is being streamed on a smartphone or laptop.

The Portronics Harmonics PLAY wireless headphone runs on Bluetooth v4.1 and has a connectivity range of up to 30 feet when it is paired with any smartphone or laptop. The headphone gives a battery back of 10 hours of continuous playback or calls and offers 300 hours of standby time. It takes 2 hours to charge the headphones from zero percent to 100 percent. Notably, the headphone can be connected with two devices simultaneously.

As for the pricing and availability, the Portronics Harmonics PLAY comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and is available in Jet Black color option. The headphone is available for sale across all the online and offline stores all across India.