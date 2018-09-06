Portronics launches "Vibe" wireless speakers priced at Rs 2499

Portronics which is an emerging Indian portable digital gadgets brand has launched a new portable wireless speaker for the masses. The company has introduced "Vibe" Bluetooth speakers for the Indian market which comes with a price tag of Rs 2499.

The speakers feature a slim design and can produce a loud sound output. The thickness of Vibe is 35mm making it portable allowing the users to carry it in their back-pocket easily. The speakers weigh a mere 350 grams, it is ultra-light and ultra-slim to carry around. The Bluetooth speakers have a matching textured fabric mesh at the front which not only gives it a modern look but also provide an anti-slip grip.

The Vibe wireless speakers produce loud and distortion-free music from its 2x4W (8W) stereo speakers. The sound does not clip or stutter even when the battery is running low, claims the company. However, we would like to test the device first so that we can give you a comprehensive review of the product.

Considering that a user stores his/her music tracks on multiple devices such as laptops, smartphones, USBs and is even streamed from FM channels, the speakers offer multiple connectivity options. The speakers run on Bluetooth v4.2 and also have a USB and FM connectivity

Portronics Vibe comes with dimensions of 180 X 90 X 35 mm and is packed with a 2000 mAh Lithium polymer battery. The speakers can be charged from zero percent to 100 percent within 3 hours with any standard 5V USB charger. The speakers have intelligent powers saving function which automatically turns off the system while the device is muted, paused or left idle for more than 10 minutes.

As for the pricing and availability, the Vibe Bluetooth speaker comes with the price tag of Rs 2499. The package contents include one main unit, one micro USB cable and one 3.5 mm audio cable. If you want to get more information on the product you can also visit https://www.portronics.com/speakers/vibe.html.