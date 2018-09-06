Honor 8X Max launched, features a huge 7.12-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch

Honor, Huawei's sub-brand has some has some impressive devices which are not only affordable but also packs some powerful set of features. The company had recently introduced the Honor 9N and its first gaming smartphone the Honor Play for the Indian consumers.

Now, the company has unveiled two new smartphones for the masses. Honor has announced the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max in China. Both the smartphone comes with the trending features such as a notched display surrounded with narrow bezels, glass design, dual rear camera setup and more.

Without any further delay let's quickly get to the specs and features of the Honor 8X Max:

The Honor 8X Max features a similar design to the 8X, the only difference being the notch. The device measures 177.57 x 86.24 x 8.13 (height x width x thickness). The Honor 8X features a large-sized notch like the iPhone X, whereas, the Honor 8X has adopted the latest trend of water drop notch, which is quite impressive.

In terms of display, the Honor 8X Max features a massive 7.12-inch Full HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2244 pixels and a pixel density of 350 PPI.

Under the hood, the Honor 8x Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset which depends on the RAM and storage configurations. As for the RAM and storage variant, the device will be available in two RAMA variants including 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. Just like the RAM, there will be two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB. The 128GB storage is paired with 4GB of RAM and not the 6GB RAM, which is quite strange. The onboard storage can be further expanded via microSD card. It is also not clear up to how much the memory can be expanded.

As far as optics are concerned, the Honor 8X Max features a dual-rear camera setup with a 16MP primary lens which has a f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens which have a f/2.4 aperture. To capture selfies and make/receive video calls there is an 8MP front camera which comes along with AI features.

Unfortunately, the 8X Max will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box based on EMUI 8.2.0. This entire package is backed by a massive 5000mAh, which seems apt considering the huge display it features.

As for the pricing and availability, the Honor 8X Max comes with a price tag of 1,499 yuan (Rs 15,763 approx). There is no information available as to when the device will make its way to the Indian market; however, we will keep you posted on the same.

