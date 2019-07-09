Zebronics Zeb-Symphony Review – An Affordable Neckband Earphones

Comfortable Design

Zebronics Zeb-Symphony is built ergonomically. It is a neckband style headphones with a rubberized texture. The headphones is flexible making it comfortable to be worn for long without causing any disturbance to the neck. Unlike the previous offering - Zeb-Journey, the neckband is quite slimmer this time. But it is thick at the end where there are controls.

Well, there are physical buttons on the neckband to manage the headphones. It has three buttons at the left to increase and decrease the volume or change to the next or previous track and the play/pause or Bluetooth pairing button. Also, there is a USB charging port, mic and LED indicators at the left. The right edge is free of any controls but has the Zebronics and Zeb-Symphony brandings.

The magnetic earbuds are sleek and stylish. There is a comfortable and snug fit with acceptable sound insulation. This pair of Bluetooth earphones is splash proof, so you can carry wear it even in rain without any hassle. The Zebronics Zeb-Symphony comes with the voice assistant support as well. It triggers the Google Assistant on the Android phones connected to it and Siri on the Apple devices. On the whole, this Zebronics earphones is pretty lightweight and comfortable for long hours of use.

Simple Pairing Process

The pairing process of the Zeb-Symphony is quite simple and easy. All you need to do is just press and hold the voice assistant button, which is at the middle. Once the headphones is ready to be paired with a smartphone, the blue LED indicator on the neckband will start blinking to indicate that it is searching for your smartphone.

Now, you should choose the option Zeb-Symphony on your smartphone's Bluetooth pairing section for the pairing to be complete. Like many other Bluetooth earphones in the market, this one also supports Dual Pairing.

Acceptable Performance

When it comes to performance, the Zebronics Zeb-Symphony wireless Bluetooth headphones will not disappoint you in terms of performance. It offers good quality output with crisp and clear voices and dialogues. When used for calling, this pair of wireless headphones does a good job as the person on the other end is able to ear the voice clearly without noise and disturbance. However, we miss the punchy bass and loud audio output. The addition of good levels of bass would have been appreciated but it is acceptable for a wireless headphones of this pricing.

As mentioned above, there is voice assistant support, which will trigger the voice assistant on the paired smartphone. This can be used to carry out functions such as getting routes, placing songs, calling a friend, etc. using your voice. Just long press the button for it will activate the voice assistant.

Battery Life Is Good

The Zebronics Zeb-Symphony is touted to last for as long as 13 hours on a single charge. During our usage, it lasted for close to eight hours with still some battery life left. It also gets charged fully in two hours. When the battery life drops to 20%, the headphones will continuously warn you to charge it and this is somewhat annoying as it prompts once in two minutes.

Verdict

The Zebronics Zeb-Symphony is an affordable pair of Bluetooth headphones. It may not be the best one in the market but it is packed with features that makes it on par with the other affordable Bluetooth headphones in the market. For Rs. 1,199 (available at lesser pricing online), the Zeb-Symphony delivers an acceptable performance and will be a good buy for those want convenience on-the-go.