ZOOOK Rocker Thunder Stone Wireless Speaker With Karaoke Mic Review

Design: Average Build Quality; Look Could Have Been Better

The ZOOOK Thunderstone borrows the design from a typical old-school stereo which is going to make you look twice. But, not for all the good reasons. While the shape and design of the speaker are quite appealing, the company has tried to give matte finish with rough textures all around.

It looks like hard polished cardboard from distance and only when you touch it, you'll know it's plastic. But, contrary to its bulky look, it is lightweight and you can easily carry it around in the house/pool parties.

Speaking of the ports and keys, you get all of them at the front in two rectangular tabs. While on the left you get the push control for media, the right rectangular tab is rather a flap housing the microphone, AUX, USB, and microUSB.

At the center is the knob to turn up the volume, painted in red. Overall, it's a well thought but not a well laid-out design. Fortunately, it is also IPX55 certified which protects it from natural elements like dirt and water. But, don't just go and submerge it in a pool.

Audio: Average Performer

The ZOOOK Thunder Stone delivers a mediocre performance in terms of audio. The speakers are packed with 24W Dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver an HD sound output. We found the audio to be decent including its loudness.

It doesn't get way too loud and is suitable for small gatherings or a room when you just want to amplify your smartphone's audio. At the maximum volume, the audio tends to get muffled.

The bass tends to get muddy at the peak levels, so you will probably enjoy your music at around 70 percent. Not that the audio output is super bad, it's likely not going to impress the audiophiles. On the contrary, it can get any indoor party going if music loud music is the only priority.

To further boost the party spirit, you can always connect a mic which ships with the retail box. There is no specific tuner inbuilt in the speaker for adjusting the microphone audio, but the one shipping with retail box does a fine job.

Battery And Connectivity: Decent On Backup; Simple Paring

The battery powering the ZOOOK Thunder Stone wireless speaker is unspecified. However, in our day-to-day usage, it delivers on an average of 4 to 5 hours. This is with the music being played at around 60 percent and no karaoke mic connected. This is decent for normal usage.

In terms of connectivity, there is no new step that you need to follow to connect it with any smartphone. You simply need to power on the unit and locate the name of this device in the Bluetooth Settings and follow the steps on the screen for a successful pairing.

As for the Karaoke mic, you just need to connect it with the mic-in port at the front of the speaker and you are good to go. No need to download any specific application for the same.

ZOOOK Thunder Stone Wireless Speaker Verdict

The ZOOOk Thunder Stone Wireless speaker could have been better if it adorned a better skin and used good quality of the material. It is no doubt a rugged speaker certified by IPX55, but it feels and looks gimmicky.

But, the device does have a distinctive look that can grab the attention of some of you out there. Its audio is average and has nothing special to offer.

However, it is loud enough and does its job to get a small party; be it indoors or outdoors get going. Don't forget the karaoke mic support, this is one additional feature that makes it stand out from the crowd in the budget segment.