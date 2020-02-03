ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker To Launch On February 12 For Around Rs. 6,000

    Samsung unveiled its first smart speaker powered by Bixby at Unpacked 2018 along with the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. However, even after almost a year, the product is yet to go on sale. It looks like the company might finally introduce a new version of the same speaker in the next few weeks.

    Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker To Launch On February 12

     

    Now, according to the leak, the company is finally set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini on February 12 in South Korea. The leak also suggests that the Home Mini will cost 97,000 won or approx Rs. 5,804 in Samsung's home market.

    Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Features And Specifications

    Just like the headphones that ship with the flagship Samsung smartphones, the speaker will be tuned by AKG. It is expected to offer features like a Bixby voice assistant. However, with Samsung's latest move to remove the dedicated Bixby button on its smartphones, the company Home Mini might also support Google Assistant.

    Just like the Apple HomePod, multiple Galaxy Home Mini speakers can be paired together to get a better sound effect. Just like most of the smart speakers available in the market, the Galaxy Home Mini is likely to support Bluetooth connectivity, which lets users connect smartphones and tablets directly to the speaker.

    Galaxy Home Mini India Launch?

    Samsung will unpack the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on February 11 and the Galaxy Home Mini the very next day. Considering Samsung's previous track record, the brand is likely to launch the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones in the last week of February and is likely to unveil the Galaxy Home Mini speaker on the same day.

    Considering the South Korean price, the Galaxy Home Mini is likely to cost around Rs. 6,000 in India and is likely to compete against the smart speakers from Amazon and Google.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
