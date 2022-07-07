Logitech Launches Two Mechanical Keyboards And Wireless Mouse For Creators

Logitech, the premium accessory brand has launched two new mechanical keyboards. While most mechanical keyboards are targeted toward gamers, the new entrants from Logitech -- MX Mechanical, and MX Mechanical Mini are said to be the first set of mechanical keyboards made for creators and productivity-oriented tasks.

Along with two new mechanical keyboards, the company has also launched a new and improved premium wireless mouse -- the Logitech MX Master 3S, which now comes with an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that is said to work on most surfaces such as glass. Not just that, the Logitech MX Master 3S is also said to be 90 percent quieter than the Logitech MX Master 3 while retaining the same feel and tactility.

The MX Master 3S comes with the MagSpeed Electromagnetic, capable of scrolling through 1000 lines in just a second. Just like its predecessor, the mouse also has a side scroll wheel to assist horizontal navigation, which will be useful for video editors to scroll through the video timeline. The MX Master 3S will come in Graphite and Pale Gray color options with a USB Type-C port for charging.

MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Features

The MX Mechanical and the MX Mechanical Mini are compact keyboards with low-profile Tactile Quite (Brown) mechanical keys which are quite-type keys with a typical feeling of regular mechanical keys. The keyboards come in dual-colored key caps with features like smart backlighting with six lighting options.

The Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical mini, and the MX Master 3S can be controlled using the Logi Options+ app on computers running on Windows or macOS. All three products also support Bluetooth connectivity along with Logi Bolt wireless technology for a secure and fast connection. All three Logitech products will also work on devices running Windows, macOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS, and Linux OS.

Pricing And Availability

The Logitech MX Mechanical will retail for Rs. 19,999, while the compact MX Mechanical Mini will cost Rs. 17,495. Lastly, the Logitech MX Master 3S comes with an MRP of Rs. 10,995. All three products will be available via major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

