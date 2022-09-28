Nothing Ear (Stick) Clears FCC Certification; Battery Details Out

At the London Fashion Week last week, Carl Pei's Nothing teased the arrival of its next audio product - the Nothing Ear (Stick). Back then, the company showcased the model to arrive with custom-made limited edition bags made using sheer fabric complementing the transparent design of the smartphone and its unique Glyph Interface back panel.

Now, the Nothing Ear (Stick), the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds has been spotted on the US regulatory database, FCC with the model number B157. The listing also reveals some key specifications of the audio device alongside the design of the casing.

Nothing Ear (Stick) FCC Listing

As per the FCC listing, the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbud is likely to arrive with a 36mAh battery and a 350mAh battery in the case. The case is seen to arrive with a USB Type-C port and a Type-C cable of 31 cm in length. In terms of connectivity, the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds will arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.2. Also, the device is said to feature AI Bass support and an IP54 rating.