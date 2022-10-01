Nothing Ear (Stick) Hands-On Video Reveals Design in Full Glory: What to Expect?

Nothing is speculated to be prepping a new pair of TWS earbuds for quite some time. Recently, the accessory was teased officially at the London Fashion Week, revealing the looks of its case. Now, a hands-on video has spilled the beans on the complete design of the Nothing Ear (Stick) ahead of its official announcement.

The official teaser showed that the Nothing Ear (Stick) will have a cylindrical-shaped case resembling a lipstick tube. This case will house the TWS earbuds and charge them as well. With this shape, the case just glides into the users' pockets with ease. Later, the accessory was spotted on the FCC certification database.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Hands-On Video Leaks

The hands-on video was revealed by Errolson Hugh, a globally acclaimed designer behind the Acronym brand. The design of the Nothing Ear (Stick) in the video is in line with that of the official teaser. However, the video does not divulge any finer details related to the hardware of the Nothing Ear (Stick) or its specifications.

This leak confirms the official notes stating that the Nothing Ear (Stick) will feature a super lightweight and ergonomic design that is comfortable to wear. In addition, the upcoming pair of wireless earbuds from the brand is seen to live up to the brand's legacy with a transparent design, making it an eye-turning accessory.

Nothing Ear (Stick): What to Expect?

As per the FCC listing, the Nothing Ear (Stick) carries the model number B157 and is said to arrive with a 36 mAh battery in each earbud and a 350 mAh battery in the case. The case is seen to feature a USB Type-C port. In terms of connectivity, the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds will arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.2. Also, the device is said to feature AI Bass support and an IP54 rating. It looks like the upcoming TWS earbuds will miss out on ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

While there is no word on other aspects of the new earbuds, we can expect this to be a version of the Nothing Ear (1) with a change in the branding on the stem. An earlier leak showed that the earbuds will be a slight refresh of the original device.

The Ear (Stick) was spotted on Amazon revealing its front design and a price tag of €99 (approx. Rs. 7,500). However, this is not the official pricing and we cannot take this to be the final cost of the TWS earbuds.