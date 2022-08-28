OnePlus Launches Wired Earphones At An Aggressive Price Of Rs. 799; Should You Buy?

After days of teasing, OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off the Nord Wired earphones. The company assures that these new wired earphones will provide a signature audio experience to users who use devices with a 3.5mm audio jack.

OnePlus' New Wired Earphones Are Priced Aggressively

These wired earphones come with a highly aggressive price tag and cost Rs. 799. The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones have been launched only in the Black color option. It will go on sale in India from September 1 via the OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores, and the official OnePlus website. In addition, a slew of offline partner stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, etc. will also sell the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones.

Highlights Of OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones

Detailing the features, the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers. The 0.42cc sound cavity delivers a highly familiar bass experience we have witnessed with other OnePlus audibles but in an all-new avatar. There is an in-line mic and buttons to provide complete control over calls, media playback, and manage the voice assistant.

The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones are inspired by the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series, the all-time favorite of OnePlus community members. It features a smooth black finish that is complemented by vibrant red accents to retain the classic OnePlus look.

The new pair of wired earphones from OnePlus is equipped with magnets to deliver a hassle-free user experience and ensure portability. It also helps users control the audio playback. To be specific, users can un-clip them to pause the playback and clip them back to resume the same.

Moreover, there is an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, which is the most sought-after feature lately. Besides, it comes with three pairs of interchangeable silicon tips for users to get a comfortable fit and experience immersive listening.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles