Amazon HP Victus Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000

By

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users. One of the games that are available for users is the Amazon HP Victus quiz contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win a prize of Rs. 25,000 as Amazon Pay Balance that can be used to pay bills and buy products on Amazon India.

Amazon HP Victus Quiz Answers

Notably, the Amazon HP Victus Quiz is live from 12 AM on July 13, 2022 to 11:59 PM on August 14, 2022. The winner will be announced on July 31, 2022 and their prizes will be credited to their Amazon Pay accounts later. The name of the winner will be revealed under the Funzone winners section of the app once the contest ends. Check out the questions and the correct answers to the quiz contest from here.

Question 1: Which of the following features make HP Victus the best gaming laptop?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: HP Victus is available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB Graphics.

Answer: True

Question 3: Which of the following features make the HP Victus display unique?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Which of the following make HP Victus thermals better than the others?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which of the following features are unique to HP Victus?

Answer: All of the above

As usual, there will be a lucky draw for those participants who answer the questions correctly. Given that many users will answer all questions correctly, the winner will be selected via a lucky draw. Notably, you need to make your way to the same to be eligible to get a chance to win the prize. For this, you should keep in mind to answer all questions asked as a part of the contest in less than five seconds. There will be 10 winners who will be selected via the lucky draw to get Rs. 25,000 as the Amazon Pay Balance.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

We already know Amazon quiz is the only available mobile app. To play the quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. You can see the Amazon Samsung Laptops quiz banner at the top. Just click on it to participate in the quiz contest.

