Victus By HP 16 Gaming Laptop Series Announced; Affordable Gaming Laptop With Latest Specs News oi-Vivek

HP has refreshed the Omen 15 and Omen 16 series of gaming laptops with top-tier CPUs and GPUs from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. On top of that, the company has also launched a series of gaming laptops -- the HP Victus. The Victus by HP 16 is the first product from the series, which offers the latest CPU and GPU, making it a budget gaming machine from Hewlett-Packard, when compared to the HP Omen series.

Victus By HP 16 Specifications

As the name suggests, the Victus by HP 16 comes with a 16-inch display with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution with up to 165Hz refresh rate on the highest-end model. The laptop comes with either Intel/AMD CPU, which can be configured up to Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, or the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H.

Coming to the graphics side of the equation, the HP Victus does offer a fair bit of options too, as one can get an HP Victus 16 with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobile or AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU. When it comes to RAM, the device offers a minimum of 8GB RAM and a maximum of 32GB DDR4 RAM with up to 3200MT/s memory.

Even when it comes to design, the Victus by HP 16 is inspired by the HP Omen series of gaming laptops. However, it does miss out on features like a per-key RGB keyboard and there will also be a difference when it comes to build quality too. When it comes to storage, the Victus offer up to 1TB SSD and another SSD slot with support for raid O storage options, for optimal read and write speeds.

Victus By HP 16 Pricing And Availability

The Victus by HP 16 will be available in the US, starting this June with a starting price of $799.99 (approx Rs. 58,328) via HP.com and third-party retailers. Looking at the price, the Victus By HP 16 does sound like a great budget gaming laptop, which offers best-in-class hardware and a big high-refresh-rate screen. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Victus by HP 16 in India.

