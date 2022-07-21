Amazon iQOO 9T 5G is expected to be launched in India sometime soon and could go on sale via Amazon India. Now, the online retailer is hosting the iQOO 9T 5G Spin and Win quiz contest, which is a new addition to the Funzone section of the app. This contest lets participants win rewards that are worth up to Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance or the smartphone. This contest joins the other gadget-related quiz contests that have been hosted by the online retailer.

The Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Spin and Win quiz contest joins other contests such as the Amazon LG Gram Quiz contest, Amazon HP Victus Quiz contest, Amazon boAt Wave Call quiz and more. Notably, there are multiple rewards that you can win during this contest and here we detail the same. Let's check out more details regarding the Spin and Win quiz contests from here.

Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Daily Spin and Win Quiz answer are as follows.

Question 1: iQOO 9T - India Most Powerful Smartphone is powered with which processor?

Answer: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

As it is a spin and win contest, it will come with a spinning wheel will announce the name of winners after the contest period. As per the contest page, the contest will be live from July 18 to August 30. The winner will be announced on September 3 and there will be different prizes as detailed here.

1 winner will iQOO 9T 5G based on lucky draw.

6 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

15 winners will get Rs. 2,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

20 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

40 winners will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

