Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz Answers, Prize, And Dates

Earlier this year, Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in the country. Now, as the Prime Day Sale 2022 is approaching soon, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new quiz contest related to the already existing smartphone. The talk is about the Amazon Redmi Note 11 quiz contest.

Previously, the online retailer Amazon India hosted the Redmi Note 11 Pro quiz contest on account of the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones in the country. Now, the Amazon app has hosted the Redmi Note 11 quiz contest that will let users win the smartphone for free.

Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz Contest

The format of the Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro Quiz contest is the same as we have seen in other quiz contests. There will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, each question has to be answered correctly within five seconds to serve the purpose.

As a part of the Amazon Redmi Note 11 quiz contest, the online retailer will let eight fortunate winners get their hands on the Redmi Note 11 smartphone. This quiz will run for 30 days from July 8 to August 8. The winner announcement will be made on August 31 and the winners will be notified via SMS or mail.

As usual, this is an app-only quiz and you need to check out the Funzone section of the Amazon app to participate in this quiz. Do keep in mind that you will not be able to participate in this quiz via the Amazon website.

Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz Answers

To win a Redmi Note 11 smartphone for free, participants need to answer these questions asked as a part of the quiz hosted on the Amazon app correctly. Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: When is the Redmi Note 11 planned to be launched?

Answer: 9th Feb, 2022

Question 2: Which is the first phone from Redmi that had AMOLED display?

Answer: Redmi Note 10

Question 3: What display does Redmi Note 11 has?

Answer: 90Hz AMOLED Display

Question 4: What is the battery charging capacity of Redmi Note 11?

Answer: 33W Pro Fast Charging

Question 5: Approximately, how many units of Redmi Note series have been sold globally so far?

Answer: 240 million

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in the Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

