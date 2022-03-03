Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro Quiz Answers: Win Redmi Note 11S News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, it was confirmed that Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro models in India on March 9. The lineup consists of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Now, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a quiz contest on account of the launch of these phones in the country.

The online retailer Amazon India hosted the Redmi Note 11 Pro quiz contest on account of the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones in the country. Now, the Amazon app has hosted the Redmi Note 11 Pro quiz contest that will let users win the smartphone for free.

Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro Quiz Contest

The template of the Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro Quiz contest is the same as we have seen in other quiz contests. There will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, each question has to be answered correctly within five seconds to serve the purpose.

As a part of the Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro quiz contest, the online retailer will let five fortunate winners get their hands on the Redmi Note 11S smartphone. This quiz will run for 14 days from March 1, 2022 to March 14, 2022. The winner announcement will be made on March 25, 2022.

As usual, this is an app-only quiz and you need to check out the Funzone section of the Amazon app to participate in this quiz. Do keep in mind that you will not be able to participate in this quiz via the Amazon website.

Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro Quiz Answers

To win a Redmi Note 11S smartphone for free, participants need to answer these questions asked as a part of the quiz hosted on the Amazon app correctly. Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: When is Redmi Note 11 Pro Series launching?

Answer: 9th March, 2022

Question 2: What is the battery charging capacity of Redmi Note 11 Pro Series?

Answer: 67W fast charging

Question 3: Which was the first 5G phone launched by Redmi in India?

Answer: Redmi Note 10T 5G

Question 4: Redmi Note 11 has which type of display?

Answer: FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Question 5: Approximately, how many units of Redmi Note series have been sold globally so far?

Answer: 240 million

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

