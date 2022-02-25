Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Confirmed For March 9 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Update: The India launch date has been confirmed for March 9. The company has shared an invite on its social media handles, thereby confirming that the device will be launched in the country at 12 PM on the specified date.

The Chinese smartphone brand Redmi is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India. Recently, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in the country. With the popularity of these smartphones, the company is gearing up to launch the Pro variants of these models of these smartphones.

Previosuly, Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has shared a tweet hinting at the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro in the country. It has been hinted that the upcoming Pro models will be the sequels to the yesteryear models - the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Back in January this year, the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones was launched globally and this series includes the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the 5G variant of the Pro model.

In the tweet, the executive hinted at bringing a Pro model with an upgrade by tweeting +1 to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. This makes us believe that the company could bring the Redmi Note 11 Pro series to the Indian market. This is in line with the previous reports suggesting that the launch of the Redmi smartphone could be between March 8 and March 10.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

To recap, the Redmi Note 11 Pro models come with a slew of changes as compared to the Redmi Note 11 models. Both the models run Android 11 topped with MIUI 13 and flaunt an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, there are identical camera units on both smartphones with a 108MP HM2 sensor similar to the previous generation model. There will be other rear sensors including an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Also, at the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

As per reports, the Redmi smartphone could be launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the hardware aspects of the Redmi Note 11 Pro include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor alongside up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. There are speculations of a 5020mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India