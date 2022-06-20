Amazon Wearables Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win Apple Watch 7 And More

The online retailer Amazon India, which is known for hosting several quiz contests on its app has now come up with yet another quiz contest. The talk is about the Amazon Wearables Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest. During this quiz contest, participants have to answer and single question correctly and the winners can get the Apple Watch 7 and other prizes.

The Amazon Wearables Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest is live from June 10, 2022 and will be hosted until June 23, 2022. The names of the winners will be mentioned in the Funzone winners zone and the winners will get their prizes delivered to them before August 24, 2022.

As it is a spin and win contest, there will be multiple prizes for winners including the Apple Watch 7, Sony Noise Cancelling headphones, and up to Rs. 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, this quiz contest joins other quizzes such as the Amazon Father's Day Quiz contest, Amazon Monsoon Carnival Quiz and more.

As mentioned above, there is a single mathematical question that you need to answer to be eligible to win any of the prizes listed below. The question and the correct answer to the same is as follows.

Question: In 1999, the Time Person of the Year, was a then 35-year-old entrepreneur who founded which company?

Answer: Amazon

The prizes that you can win are as follows:

1 winner gets an Apple Watch 7 based on lucky draw

1 winner gets a pair of Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones based on lucky draw

2 winners get Rs 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw

4 winners get Rs 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw

20 winners get Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Wearables Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest.

Amazon Spin and Win quiz contest has a spinning wheel. Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Wearables Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

