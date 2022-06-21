Amazon Yoga Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 30,000 Prize

Among the other quiz contests, the online retailer Amazon India has added a new addition to the Funzone section of the app - the Amazon Yoga Day Quiz. On account of Yoga Day 2022, this quiz asks questions related to yoga and the various asanas and lets one lucky participant can win Rs. 30,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

The Amazon Yoga Day quiz contest joins the other Funzone quizzes, including the Amazon Intel EVO Days quiz contest, Amazon Father's Day quiz contest, Amazon Fire-Boltt Rage quiz contest and more. You can head on to the Funzone section of the Amazon app to know more details.

Amazon Yoga Day Quiz Answers

The Amazon Yoga Day Quiz contest is live from June 16, 2022 and will be hosted until June 29, 2022. The quiz contest will choose only one winner among the many participants and reward the lucky participant with Rs. 30,000 that will be credited to the winner's Amazon Pay Balance account. The winner will be declared after the quiz contest and the amount will be credited before July 10, 2022. This amount can be used to pay bills, for mobile and DTH recharges and buy products.

As usual, the Amazon Yoga Day Quiz will also ask five questions to the participants. To win the prize, it is important for the participants to answer each question correctly within five seconds for each question. This is an eligibility criterion to enter the lucky draw from where the winner will be chosen randomly.

Having said that, it is important to answer all the questions correctly within a few seconds and here we have listed all the questions and answers to the same to make it easy for you. Do check out the answers to the Amazon Yoga Day Quiz contest here.

Question 1: When is the International Day of Yoga celebrated?

Answer: 21st June

Question 2: What is the theme of International Day of Yoga 2022?

Answer: Yoga for Humanity

Question 3: Karma yoga is a branch of yoga based on the teaching of which text?

Answer: Bhagavad Gita

Question 4: Which of the following statement is/are correct about Yoga?

Answer: All the above are correct

Question 5: This year, ___ International Day of Yoga will be celebrated. (Fill in the blank)

Answer: 8th

How To Participate In Amazon Yoga Day Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Yoga Day Quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your device either from Google Play Store or App Store. Notably, the quiz is not accessible via the website. On installing the app, you need to either create a new account or log into your existing Amazon account. Now, search for Funzone or scroll down to find the section.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the various quiz contests that are live at that time and the Amazon Yoga Day quiz contest is one of them. That's it! You can click on the banner of the quiz contest and start answering the questions to try your luck and win the prize of Rs. 30,000.

