Why VLC Player Is Banned In India? What Should You Do?

By

Advertisement

If you watch a lot of offline stuff, then you might be familiar with the open source multi-platform video playing app VLC. The VLC media player is available for almost all the major OS platforms such as Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Govt of India has now banned VLC media players in India. As a part of this, the official VLC website has been banned and the download links have been removed. However, at the time of publishing this story, the VLC player was available for download and Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

However, the official website http://www.videolan.org/ is currently banned in the country. When you try to access the website, it says "The website has been blocked as per the order of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000".

Another interesting thing about the VLC player ban is the fact that the official website has been banned by the major ISPs such as Airtel, Vi, Jio, and Act for over two months. Hence, most of the users won't be able to download the VLC media player on their PC, or to do the same they have to use VPN.

Reason Behind VLC Player Ban?

As per the sources, the VLC player has been banned as the player has been said to be used by the China-backed hacking group Cicada for cyber attacks. It is said that the VLC media player was used to inject malware into devices that could be used to steal user data.

What Should You Do?

If you have installed VLC on any of your PC or laptop, then it is recommended to uninstall the same to be on the safer side. Again, the app is still available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, hence, it looks like only the PC version of the VLC player has been affected by Cicada's malware.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Mid-range Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

VLC Gets New UI With Version 3.2.3: Everything You Should Know

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz BT Calling Smartwatch Launched At Rs. 3,999; Can It Beat Competition?

VLC media player app blacklisted from Huawei smartphone for negative reviews

OnePlus Folding Phone Is Coming Soon And Here Is The Proof

VLC v3.0 brings support for Google Chromecast and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Price In India Revealed; Check Out Offers & Launch Date

You can control Netflix, YouTube, and VLC on PC using your phone

Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch, iPhone 13 Is Available With Rs. 26,000 Discount

VLC beta for Android now supports voice search, 360-degree videos, and more

Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone

Here's how you can use VLC Media Player to record your PC screen
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: VLC News App Video
Published On August 13, 2022
Read more...