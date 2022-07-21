WhatsApp Addresses Major Pain Point Of Users With This Feature

One of the much-awaited WhatsApp features is the ability to transfer the complete chat history between Android and iPhone or vice versa. This feature was rolled out last year but with some conditions and was limited to specific devices. Now, there's no more waiting for this capability as WhatsApp has officially rolled out the feature.

Until now, the ability to transfer chats between platforms was accessible only in the beta version of the app. Now, it has been rolled out for all users and it lets you transfer everything, including account information, payment history, individual and group chats, media, chat history, profile picture and settings. With this capability, it is possible to keep all your data intact even when you switch between operating systems.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Data Between Android And iOS

To make use of the new cross-platform data transfer feature rolled out by WhatsApp, you need to use an iPhone running iOS 15.5 or later and an Android smartphone running Android 5.0 or later. Besides this, the Android device you are using should have WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or higher while the iPhone should have WhatsApp 2.22.10.70 or higher.

The iPhone can be either brand new or a device that has undergone a factory reset. On the other hand, the Android smartphone should have the Move to iOS software installed on it. Finally, you need to use the same phone number on the new iOS device and have both devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network and a power source. The other notable condition is that both the devices should be used with the same phone number to enable cross-platform data transfer.

This cross-platform data transfer is safe as the messaging platform cannot detect the kind of data that is migrated. After the successful transfer, you can return users can return to their primary device and remove the data. It is important to do this step as until the data is removed, it will stay on the primary device. While most details can be migrated, it is not possible to transfer the call history and display name but these should not be a major downside.

