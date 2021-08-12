WhatsApp Chat Transfer Between iOS And Android Is Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the much-awaited WhatsApp features is the ability to transfer the chat history from iOS to Android phones and vice versa. This feature wasn't available officially within the Facebook-owned messaging app and users had to rely on third-party apps to avail this capability. However, this is not the case anymore and there is no complicated step to transfer the chat history.

WhatsApp Chat Transfer Feature

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event wherein the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones saw the light of the day, WhatsApp made the announcement of this feature. Initially, users will be able to use this feature to transfer their entire chat history from iPhones to Samsung phones. At first, only the new foldable smartphones that went official at the event will support this chat migration feature.

This move looks like the feature is intended for iPhone users who want to move to the new foldable phones from Samsung. However, it will also support the migration of chats from Android to iOS, claims WhatsApp. The ability to migrate chats including photos, videos, and voice messages among others from Android phones to iPhones will also be rolled out soon.

Notably, the entire chat history of a user is end-to-end encrypted on their own device. Eventually, if the chats including voice messages are migrated, then there could be technical issues. WhatsApp notes that this worked with the largest handset makers in the world and the popular OS markers are also working to enable this feature for easy migration of chat history between devices.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Besides the ability to migrate chats from Android or iOS and vice versa, WhatsApp is also bringing in many new features for its users. Recently, it enabled the View Once feature, which is similar to the disappearing messages feature. However, it is meant for the photos that are sent via this platform and it is available for Android beta users.

Also, it came with the Multi-Device feature that will enable everyone to use WhatsApp on up to four devices without the primary mobile number. It will also support WhatsApp Web in the future, claim reports.

