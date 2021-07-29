Just In
WhatsApp To Let Users Transfer Chats From iOS To Android
WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Facebook is hitting the tech headlines constantly as it is rolling out new features from time to time. One of the latest features it is working on is the ability to transfer chats from iPhone to Android phone. Notably, this is one of the highly anticipated features by WhatsApp users.
WhatsApp New Feature
Reportedly, the WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo has tipped that the service is working on a feature that will help users transfer chats from iPhone to Android smartphones. Since the launch of WhatsApp, it was missing this ability, which is a major problem faced by users. Now, it is a welcome move to see the messaging platform work on this feature that will resolve the issue. Already, we have been coming across reports regarding the launch of this feature for the past few months.
The report has shared a screenshot hinting at how the feature will work once it is rolled out to the users. The screenshots show that it could be called "Move chats to Android". Separately, there will be an option added to the iOS version of WhatsApp.
As of now, there is no official word regarding the iOS to Android chat transfer feature. We can expect the same to be released for the iOS beta users initially before being rolled out to all users with the stable build. However, there is no word regarding the exact timeline for the release of this feature. Even an official confirmation regarding this feature to transfer chats from iOS to Android is yet to be out.
Other WhatsApp Features
Talking about other new WhatsApp feature, the instant messaging service is working on multi-device support for both Android and iOS users. Currently, this feature is under testing in the beta version. It lets beta users log in to any device sans the necessity of a primary phone.
Earlier this week, WhatsApp was in the tech headlines for the rollout of the change in the Archived Chat setting. This change keeps the archived conversations tucked in under the folder even when there is a new message. This feature is yet to be rolled out to the stable version of the app.
