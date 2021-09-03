WhatsApp Chat History Transfer Rolled Out To More Samsung Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced that it will roll out the ability to migrate chats from iOS to Android and vice versa. Now, the chat migration feature for iOS to Android has debuted officially for Samsung smartphone users. This feature was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month and was limited to the new foldable smartphones from Samsung.

Now, WhatsApp has made the chat history transfer feature to a wider range of Samsung smartphones but with some limitations. With this feature, users can transfer chats - individual and groups, photo photos, account information, media files and settings from iPhone to a Samsung smartphone. However, it will not let users transfer their visible name and call logs.

WhatsApp Chat Transfer Feature

In a recent development, WhatsApp has taken to its blog to announce the expansion of the chat history migration feature. Going by the same, Samsung smartphones with the Samsung SmartSwitch app version 3.7.22.1 or above and running Android 10 or above will support the chat history migration from iPhones. Notably, this feature will soon be expanded to other Android smartphones as well.

To use the chat history transfer feature, users should have WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or higher on their old iPhone. Also, their new Samsung phone should have the WhatsApp Android version 2.21.16.20 or higher. The other notable condition is that the same phone number should be used while registering WhatsApp on the new phone. If the Samsung smartphone is not new, then users need to carry out a factory reset to begin the chat transfer.

Furthermore, Samsung users should have a USB Type-C to lightning cable to perform the chat history transfer. Cable transfer means that migrated data will not go to the cloud storage and WhatsApp will not be to access the data that has been transferred.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chat History From iPhone To Samsung Phones

To transfer the WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to a Samsung smartphone, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Switch on the Samsung smartphone and connect to your old iPhone using the USB Type-C to lightning cable when you get the notification.

Step 2: Follow the steps shown in the Samsung SmartSwitch to set it up.

Step 3: When you get the notification, scan the QR code that is seen on the new Samsung smartphone using the camera of your iPhone.

Step 4: On your old iPhone, you need to tap Start and wai to complete the process.

Step 5: Continue the setup process of the new Samsung smartphone.

Step 6: As soon as you are on the home screen, start WhatsApp and log in with the same phone number that was used on the old iPhone.

Step 7: Tap Import when the notification appears and wait for the process to complete.

Step 8: Complete activation of your new phone to see the migrated conversations.

As per WhatsApp, the migrated data will remain on the old iPhone until you erase the data or completely uninstall the WhatsApp app.

