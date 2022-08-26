WhatsApp Group Chats To Get Vibrant; Will Now Show Participants’ DPs

WhatsApp is grabbing a lot of attention lately for the numerous changes it has been implementing to take on its rivals. To make the experience better, WhatsApp is putting in a lot of work to make its group chats on par with rival platforms. WhatsApp has moderation options, part participants of a group, and a voting feature in the pipeline for groups and the community is available to beta testers. Fresh reports shed light on another interesting improvement - profile pictures for group chats.

New WhatsApp Group Feature

Contemporary platforms such as Slack, Skype, and Telegram display the messages along with the profile picture of each member. WhatsApp is catching up with this play and WABetaInfo reports that group chats on Meta's instant messaging platform will get a makeover with future updates.

The report claims that the WhatsApp Android beta version 22.18.0.72 includes the participants' profile pictures next to their messages on group chats. The profile picture will help in easily identifying the participants in large groups. This feature will display the profile picture only for incoming messages and users cannot see their own picture in the conversation. If you ask about one-on-one conversations, there is no word if it will get a makeover.