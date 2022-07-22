WhatsApp Video Calls To Get This Cool Feature

WhatsApp has lately been rolling out exciting features that enhance the user experience across platforms. With Meta, its parent company emphasizing on the Metaverse, the instant messaging platform is all geared up to roll out a cool feature - Avatars, a new way for users to represent themselves on the platform.

Its arc rival Snapchat already has the ability to add avatars but WhatsApp will step up the competition by letting users deploy the avatar as a mask while making video calls on the platform. Let's take a look at the details from here.

Cool Feature For WhatsApp Video Calls

As per the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the Android beta version 2.22.16.11 features a segment called Avatar. It is hinted that WhatsApp could be testing Avatars in the latest beta version. The report has also shared a screenshot of this feature and it is likely to be a replica of the avatars on Facebook. However, we updated the WhatsApp beta on Android to this version and could not find any section to add avatars.

While avatars could not be ideal to reply to text messages, it will be a great addition to video calls. If you are not interested in showing your face during video calls, then you can use an avatar instead of your face. What's more, you can even customize the avatar the way you want it to appear.