13th Gen Intel Core Processors Leaked Pricing Hints At Team Blues Latest Strategy

AMD Ryzen 7000 series reviews are finally out, and the company seems to have hit the right chords between the power and performance to take on Intel. Similarly, Intel is all set to launch the 13th Gen Intel Core processors today at 9:30 PM. These processors will compete against the likes of the recently launched Ryzen Zen 4 series of processors in terms of performance and pricing.

Just a few hours ahead of launch, the possible pricing details of the 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors have been leaked online. As per the leak, the next-flagship mainstream processor from Intel -- Core i9-13900K will retail for $659.99, while the KF variant of the same will cost $629.99.

The Intel Core i7-13700K and the Core i7-13700KF are said to cost $449.99, and $429.99, respectively. Similarly, the Intel Core i5-13600K and the Core i5-13600K are said to come with retail prices of $329.99 and $309.99.

ProcessorPrice (In Dollars)ProcessorPrice (In Dollars)
Intel Core i9-12900K590Intel Core i9-13900K660
Intel Core i9-12900KF565Intel Core i9-13900KF630
Intel Core i7-12700K410Intel Core i7-13700K450
Intel Core i7-12700KF385Intel Core i7-13700KF430
Intel Core i5-12600K290Intel Core i5-13600K330
Intel Core i5-12600KF265Intel Core i5-13600KF310

Just like the 12th Gen, the 13th Gen Intel Core processors also have a hybrid CPU architecture with a combination of P-cores and E-cores. Similarly, the 13th Gen processors from Intel are also said to support both DDR4 and DDR5-type RAM just like their predecessors.

While AMD has reduced the prices of the Ryzen 7000 series in contrast to the Ryzen 5000 series, Intel is taking the opposite route. However, do note that, when compared to the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the 13th Gen Intel Core processors are said to offer more cores, and higher clock speeds, which should enable these processors to deliver better single-core and multi-core performance.

Source | Via

Published On September 27, 2022
