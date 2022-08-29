AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Could Be A Threat To Intel Core i9-13900K

By

Advertisement

As we inch near the launch of the Ryzen 7000 series of desktop CPUs based on Zen4 architecture, we now have more information on these high-end desktop processors. While we already know that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is known to be the flagship offering from the company, we didn't know that it has a peak clock speed that is as high as 5.85GHz.

Do note that, the Ryzen 9 7950X will have a regular boost clock speed of 5.7GHz, and it is said to be capable of achieving a clock speed 5.85GHz in PBO mode (Precision Boost Overdrive) or the automatic overclocking mode. This is slightly faster than the leaked peak clock speed of 5.8GHz, hence, the Ryzen 9 7950X might outperform Intel Core i9-13900K in single-thread performance.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Specifications

The Ryzen 9 7950X will have 16-cores with support for hyperthreading technology, which is expected to be identical to that of the Intel Core i9-13900K, which is also an upcoming flagship CPU. However, the Intel Core i9-13900K is expected to have 24 threads while the Ryzen 9 7950X will have a total of 32 threads, hence, the Ryzen 9 7950X is also expected to offer better multi-thread performance.

The Ryzen 9 7950X will be based on the new Zen4 architecture and will be fabbed by TSMC's 5nm architecture, which should make the processor even more power efficient when compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X, based on 7nm fabrication.

When it comes to pricing, the Ryzen 9 7950X is likely to cost a bit more than the Ryzen 9 5950X, and it is expected to be as expensive as the Intel Core i9-13900K. With the higher CPU clock speed and higher core count, the Ryzen 9 7950X will be a great processor for gaming and content creation.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

New Sony Compact Phone Launch Slated For September 1; Premium Cameras Expected

AMD Radeon RX 6700 GPU Review: Striking The Right Balance

Samsung OneUI 5.0 Public Release Rumoured To Arrive On This Date; Check Details

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Review: Goodness Of Zen3 Made More Affordable

OnePlus Launches Wired Earphones At An Aggressive Price Of Rs. 799; Should You Buy?

AMD Ryzen 7000 Could Cost A Lot More Than Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G: Is There Any Major Difference?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Might Soon Get A Price Cut

Valve Steam Deck 2 Could Already Be In Works; Company Confirms Upgraded Hardware, OS

Asus Launches Two New Ryzen 6000 Series-Powered ROG Laptops In India

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match; When & Where To Watch It

Upcoming Intel Core i5-13600K Outperforms AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: AMD News CPU Intel
Published On August 29, 2022
Read more...