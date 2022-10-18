Intel 13th Gen India Launch Live Updates

|11:59:45
|Intel promises to "democratize" overclocking with one-touch OC through Speed Optimizer.
#IntelCore
|11:54:43
|Intel promises 15 percent performance uplift with higher clock speeds on E-cores, and larger L2 and L3 cache.… https://t.co/98BBMggJ2i
|11:49:24
|Expect to see Intel double down on tile based CPU design with future Intel processors. Straight from the horse's mo… https://t.co/LqJyQgvxk8
|11:43:15
|Intel's betting big on gaming and digital India. Intel Unison allows PC OEMs to integrate smartphone connectivity i… https://t.co/oIiGusnuqo
|11:34:14
|Intel promises to go "beyond performance" with the 13th gen processors. Touting improvements across all workloads,… https://t.co/RuonOM3X6P
|10:11:58
|Intel 13th Gen... getting there.
#IntelCore #intel #13thgenintelcoreprocessor
Intel is all set to launch its latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop processors, including the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K. The company is also expected to showcase the latest Intel Arc series of GPUs like the Arc A770 and the Arc A750.
Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the updates regarding the 13th Gen Intel Core processors for desktops, featuring a hybrid CPU core design with P (performance) and E (efficient) cores.
