Intel Arc A770 GPU Announced At IntelOn 2022 Event

Intel has officially launched its most powerful discreet desktop GPU -- the Arc A770 GPU at the Intel Innovation Keynote event 2022. This is the latest and the most powerful graphics card from the company, which carries a price tag of $329 and will be available starting the 12th of October in select markets.

Considering the retail price, the Intel Arc A770 GPU will compete against the likes of the NVIDIA RTX 3060/3060 Ti. In terms of gaming capabilities, the Intel Arc A770 GPU is said to be capable of handling most modern AAA games at 1080p and 1440p resolution.

The Intel Arc A770 GPU will be available in a limited edition avatar and the GPU is also said to offer 65 percent better peak performance than the competition in ray-tracing. If you are wondering about the technical aspects of the Arc A770 GPU, then here are the details regarding the same.

The Intel Arc A770 GPU includes 32 Xe cores (4096 ALUs), 32 ray tracing units, and 512 XMX engines. The GPU has a clock speed of 2.1GHz and will feature a whopping 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, which should be more than enough for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

The GPU is using 256-bit bus and has a maximum memory bandwidth of 560 GB/s. It also uses in-house XeSS upscaling technology to enable high-resolution (4K) gaming. Coming to TGP, the Arc A770 GPU requires 225W of total board power, and one might have to use a PSU with at least 600W of power.

It is still using PCIe Gen 4 technology, which is a slight bummer as we already have CPUs and motherboards from both Intel and AMD that supports PCIe Gen 5 technology. As of now, there is no official information on either pricing or the availability of the Intel Arc A770 GPU in India.