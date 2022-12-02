Microsoft Unblocks Windows 11 22H2 Update After Fixing Gaming Issues

Microsoft had recently started rolling out the Windows 11 22H2 update via the stable release channel but put a "Compatibility Hold" on the same. The update was negatively impacting some games and apps related to gaming. Microsoft claims it has addressed the issues and will start to re-release the 22H2 Cumulative Feature Update for the Windows 11 Operating System (OS).

Microsoft To Offer KB5020044 In The Stable Release Channel

Windows 11 was to receive an important Cumulative Feature Update in the second half of 2022. Microsoft started rolling out 22H2, the first big Windows 11 update of the year in September. Although the Windows 11 22H2 update has been available for some time, Microsoft pulled it back after several users started complaining about poorly performing games on Windows 11.

Microsoft will gradually roll out the revised KB5020044 update for Windows 11. Incidentally, Microsoft has kept the update "Optional", which means Windows 11 users will have to head over to the Settings app, tap on Updates, and select the patch manually.

The KB5020044 includes a "hotfix" for the problems which the 22H2 caused on some PCs running Windows 11. Microsoft had previously admitted there were deeper problems with the update. "Affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by consumers," said the company.

Popular game titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Halo Infinite, and God of War, were primarily impacted by the update. Realizing the problem, Microsoft put a Compatibility Hold on the 22H2 update and even halted its notifications. The company withdrew the limit late last week, and now, is offering a hotfix.

Should Windows 11 Users Install KB5020044 or 22H2 Update?

Since the 22H2 update has been available since September, it is quite likely that millions of Windows 11 PCs may have already downloaded and installed the same. Any PC that is not used for gaming can install the 22H2 update. Moreover, users who play games, should seek out the KB5020044 hotfix and apply the same.

The hotfix addresses the issue faced by games and gaming apps. This should eliminate the slowdowns and stutters that many gamers were experiencing. Additionally, the update includes some improvements to OneDrive cloud storage integration within Windows 11 and addresses random crashes of the File Explorer app. Users who install the update will also realize that Microsoft has combined Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page.