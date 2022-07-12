Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale In India: Deals On Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi TV OLED, Xiaomi 11i Series, More

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale On Smart TVs

The Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale is offering a whopping discount on smart TVs from both Redmi and Mi brands. For instance, buyers can get the Redmi Smart TV 32-inch HD Ready for just Rs. 10,999. The more premium Mi TV 4A 43-inch Horizon Edition for just Rs. 24,999. What's more, the most premium Mi QLED TV 75 is available for Rs. 1,22,499, and the Mi TV QLED 4K is available for Rs. 51,999.

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale On Smartphones

Xiaomi has a wide range of smartphones, including premium ones under the Xiaomi 11i series. One can also get affordable and mid-range smartphones from Redmi. The Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale is offering Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G for Rs. 62,999. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available for Rs. 32,999 whereas the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is priced at Rs. 20,999.



On the other hand, Redmi phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G is available for Rs. 13,999 at the Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available for Rs. 14,999 and the Redmi 10 Prime 2022 edition is priced at Rs. 9,899. More affordable phones like the Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9 Activ are also worth checking out.