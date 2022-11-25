Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched In India

Zebronics, an Indian brand, has added its new Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar to its portfolio of audio products. It falls in the premium category of soundbars and comes with 525W of output and Dolby Atmos support.

Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder, and Director of Zebronics commented at the launch, "We believe in constant innovation & to provide our consumers with extraordinary Audio Products that deliver an immersive sound experience with cutting-edge technology, it's been always our goal to make home entertainment products for everyone bringing premium to masses."

Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar comes with a sleek design and a stealthy black paint job. It comprises a soundbar, two satellite speakers, and a subwoofer. The soundbar packs in five drivers, three on the front side and two on the top. The soundbar itself is capable of producing 225W of sound output. It is accompanied by two wireless satellite speakers of 75W each. Furthermore, it is supported by a standalone 15.5cm 150W subwoofer for thumping bass.

The soundbar comes with 5.1.2 channels and 525W of sound output. The brand claims that it can offer an immersive surround sound experience owing to its Dolby Atmos support. For an enhanced surround sound effect, you can even mount the soundbar or the wireless satellite speakers on a wall.

The soundbar is apt for every application be it gaming, watching music, or listening to music. I/O ports of the Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro include Bluetooth v5.0, USB, HDMI (e-ARC), Optical In, and an AUX port. The soundbar supports USB pen drives up to 32GB. It is bundled with a remote control to access various functions of the soundbar.

Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro: Price, Availability

The Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro has been launched for a price of ₹59,999. However, it is available to purchase for a price of ₹22,999 via Amazon. It is now the most expensive soundbar in Zebronics' lineup, followed by the Zeb-Juke Bar 9800DWS Pro Dolby Atmos, which is priced at ₹54,999.