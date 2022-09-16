Disney Plus Hotstar Adds Dolby Atmos Support to More Devices; Is Yours on the List? News oi-Vivek

Disney Plus Hotstar has officially announced that Dolby Atmos audio support is now available on compatible TVs, AVRs, soundbars, Android smartphones, and iOS devices. The streaming platform also claims that it is the first OTT platform to support a differentiated headphone experience using Dolby Atmos technology.

The differentiated headphone experience technology will detect the type of headphones connected to the device and automatically deliver the best possible audio experience based on the capability of the audio product. This ensures that the user will always get the best possible content consumption experience on a variety of devices such as a tablet, iPad, iPhones, and Android devices.

The feature is currently available for all Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers. However, only select movies and web stories such as Home Shanti, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, November Story, Human, Grahan, The Great Indian Murder, Aarya, Shoorveer, Masoom, Ghar Waapsi, Out of Love, Special Ops 1.5, Vikram, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and A Thursday supports it.

Hotstar has also confirmed that the upcoming Hotstar Specials and Multiplex will also support Dolby Atmos audio output. Users can look for the Dolby badge on the title listing page to identify if that specific content can support a differentiated headphone experience using Dolby Atmos technology.

Does Your Device Support It?

Most modern iPhones launched on or after 2020 should be able to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. Similarly, most of the recently launched flagship Android phones (even some of the mid-tier devices) should also support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies.

Coming to the smart TVs, a majority of 4K UHD smart TVs with Android 11 TV OS such as the recently launched Acer TV S series, Vu GloLED TV, and the Xiaomi TV also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies.

Best Mobiles in India