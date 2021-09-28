Microsoft Xbox Series X|S Become First Set Of Consoles To Support Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision News oi-Vivek

If you own the latest consoles from Microsoft -- the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series X, then the content consumption experience, including gaming on these consoles just got a lot better. Dolby has now officially confirmed that the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X will officially support Dolby Vision and the Dolby Atmos technologies.

To get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, users have to update their gaming consoles on or after October 28 to the latest firmware. The Dolby Vision will offer improved HDR capabilities while the Dolby Atmos will offer a premium surround sound effect when paired with a support monitor and speaker.

Plenty Of Games Will Get Dolby Vision Effect

Microsoft has also confirmed that the Halo Infinite will be one of the first titles to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. Besides, over 100 upcoming games will also launch with support for Dolby Vision. Some of the games, which are already available on the Xbox platform with HDR support will also get updated to Dolby Vision, which is said to further enhance the picture quality.

Recommended Monitor To Enjoy Dolby Vision

Microsoft/Dolby recommends users pair their Xbox Series X or the Series S to a television that is Dolby Vision certified. On top of that, the brands also recommend users to consider a monitor or television which offers features like automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) or variable refresh rate (VRR).

Interestingly, device makers are introducing major features after the launch of the product, where, most electronic products usually reserve major technologies for their next generation of products. Consoles usually get extended software support, and the addition of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is a testament to the same.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Price In India

The Xbox Series S retails in India for Rs. 39,990 while the Xbox Series X costs Rs. 49,990. However, do note that, even if you have that kind of cash, you won't be able to buy these consoles off the shelves, as the availability of the consoles is being affected by the global chipset shortage.

