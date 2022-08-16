Moto G62 5G Review: Upgraded Features In A Familiar Formfactor

That said, the new Moto G62 5G has a few downsides to it as well. For one, it comes with the same design seen on other Motorola G smartphones. I've been using the new Moto G smartphone for a while now, and I've discussed all its pros and cons in this review.

Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch 120Hz FHD+ IPS LCD

CPU: Snapdragon 695

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB memory

Camera: 50MP quad pixel triple cameras

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 20W fast charging

Platform: Android 12 with MyUI

Moto G62 5G Design Review: Improved Display Makes It Better

One of the cons of the new Moto G62 5G is the design. If you place any other Moto G smartphone beside it, you won't be able to differentiate it. The cameras, branding, and even the colors of most Motorola phones are identical - which doesn't make any statement.

But up front, the new Moto G62 5G is a premium device. It offers a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is one of the pro features of the new Moto G62 5G, which is ideal for watching movies or even playing games. The smooth display enhances the overall experience.

It gets even better with the Dolby Atmos support on the Moto G62 5G. The stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos on the Motorola phone make the overall experience even better. This is even more relatable when you're watching movies or playing games.

Moto G62 5G Camera Review: Nothing New Here

The Moto G62 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Quad Pixel primary lens. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Motorola has included features like Night Mode, dual capture, portrait mode, and so on. Up front, there's a 16MP selfie sensor.

The cameras on Moto G62 5G are the same as Moto G71 5G and Moto G51 5G. You can take some good pictures in daylight or in well-lit environments. But the same can't be said in dim light, despite having a Night Mode option.

Moto G62 5G Performance Review: Benchmark Evaluation

Under the hood, the Moto G62 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The processor supports up to 12 5G bands, which makes it a good choice for the growing 5G market in India.

The Snapdragon 695 is a mid-range processor, and the performance is decent. I ran a couple of benchmarks to test the same. Firstly, I ran the Geekbench test on the Moto G62 5G, which scored 669 and 1837 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

I also had to test the Moto G62 5G GPU, for which I ran the 3D Mark test. Here, the Moto G62 5G scored 1201 points overall. The benchmarks score reveals that the Moto G62 5G is a decent smartphone for everyday and routine use. But if you wish to use it for intense gaming, you might face glitches as it isn't designed for that.

Moto G62 5G Real-Life Performance Review

My experience with Moto G62 5G has been glitch-free. I used it mostly for routine tasks like messaging, social media, browsing, and watching videos. The camera is also decent, but I felt there are better camera-centric phones in this price range. The key highlight is the Dolby Atmos support on the Moto G62 5G, which can make a simple video-viewing experience much better.

The Moto G62 5G runs Android 12 OS with MyUI custom skin. Technically, this offers a near-Stock Android experience that's clean and clutter-free. You can personalize the phone as you wish - which is just similar to other Moto G smartphones.

Moto G62 5G Battery Review: Decent Enough

Lastly, the Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support - which is quite similar to most other Moto phones. The battery performance is decent enough, lasting a day on a single charge with basic phone usage. The fast charging is also good enough, fueling up in about two hours.

Considering the price, the fast charging support on the Moto G62 5G could have been better. Most competitive phones under Rs. 20,000 offers 33W fast charging support. Nevertheless, the Moto G62 5G battery is good for routine smartphone tasks.

Moto G62 5G Review: A Future-Proof Phone

The Moto G62 5G is a powerful phone with premium features like Dolby Atmos and a 120Hz display. The cameras and the overall performance are noteworthy. The 12 5G bands on the phone are another plus point, considering the 5G network will kickstart in the country soon. If you're looking for a future-proof phone for regular use, the Moto G62 5G makes a good choice.

If you feel the Moto G62 5G is over your budget, you can check out the Moto G32, which also offers Dolby Atmos at a cheaper rate. However, the Moto G32 is a 4G phone, making it affordable but not future-proof.