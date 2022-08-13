Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Which Motorola 5G Phone Should You Buy?

Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Price Factor

The newly launched Moto G62 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the Moto G71 5G is currently available for Rs. 15,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Considering that most specs are identical, the Moto G71 5G is a cheaper purchase.

Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Design Differences

The Moto G62 5G and Moto G71 5G are identical in many aspects, including the design. Both feature a triple-camera setup at the rear and have near-identical color options too. But up front, the Moto G62 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

Moto G71 5G, on the other hand, flaunts a premium 6.4-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The OLED panel on the Moto G71 5G makes a standout when compared to the Moto G62 5G. However, the 120Hz display on the Moto G62 5G is a plus point for gamers.

Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Camera Capabilities

The Moto G62 5G and Moto G71 5G have the same camera setup. Both feature a triple-camera setup headlined by a 50MP Quad Pixel primary lens. They also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter along with a 16MP selfie camera. Both phones can take decent photos in a well-lit environment.

Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Processor Performance

Both the Moto G62 5G and Moto G71 5G are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 128GB storage. The Moto G62 5G offers up to 8GB RAM whereas the Moto G71 5G offers only 6GB RAM. The 5G processor performance on both phones is good for routine smartphone tasks.

Additionally, both Motorola phones feature a 5,000 mAh battery. But the Moto G62 5G offers only 20W fast charging support whereas the Moto G71 5G comes with 33W fast charging capability. Additionally, the Moto G62 5G comes with enhanced Dolby Atmos stereo speakers that enhance the overall phone experience.

Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Which Phone Should You Get?

The Moto G62 5G and Moto G71 5G are identical in many aspects except for the Dolby Atmos feature on the newly launched Moto G62 5G and the OLED display on the Moto G71 5G. However, the price difference of Rs. 2,000 is significant.

Hence, if you're looking for a phone to game or create content, the Moto G71 5G makes a better deal for this price range with its OLED display. If you're looking for a phone to browse social media or watch movies, the Moto G62 5G makes a better choice for its Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.