Dolby Vision IQ Explained: Feat Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Features oi-Vivek

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is the first smart television from the company with an OLED panel in India. On top of featuring the cutting edge display technology, it also comes with a lot of features that claim to enhance the content consumption experience on Xiaomi India's premium smart TV. One such feature is Dolby Vision IQ, and here are the details regarding the same.

What Is Dolby Vision IQ?

Dolby Vision IQ is a certification from Dolby Laboratories. This is an improved version of regular Dolby Vision, which is a custom certification for HDR video playback available on platforms like Netflix And Hotstar. Unlike regular Dolby Vision or HDR, which improves brightness and picture quality, Dolby Vision IQ is a dynamic technology, which changes the picture quality depending on the surrounding light.

It uses a custom sensor to measure the ambient light around the television and then adjusts the brightness level and the color temperature of the panel to deliver the best picture quality. This will dramatically improve the content consumption experience in challenging lighting conditions.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is one of the first smart TV in India with Dolby Vision IQ certification. Dolby Vision IQ tech is likely to play around with brightness and color to match the picture quality depending on the surrounding environment. As of now, it is unclear if Dolby Vision IQ technology will only be available for OLED TVs or if it will also be available for regular IPS LCD and QLED televisions.

Dolby Vision IQ Certified Televisions

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is one of the first television in the Indian market with Dolby Vision IQ certification. Do note that, brands like LG and Panasonic do have a couple of smart TVs in Dolby Vision IQ certification in select markets.

Is Dolby Vision IQ Coming To Already Existing Smart TVs?

No, you won't be able to upgrade your already existing smart TVs to Dolby Vision IQ, as it requires a sensor to measure external lighting conditions. More and more brands are expected to launch smart TVs with Dolby Vision IQ certification in the coming days. However, this technology might not come to affordable smart TVs at least for the next few years.

Best Mobiles in India