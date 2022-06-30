Gmail Gets Makeover: Here’s How To Switch To Old Layout

Google is bringing a new layout to Gmail, which is being brought to many users via an OTA update. This new layout brings multiple Google communication services such as Chat, Meet, and Gmail in a unified interface. All Gmail users will be automatically moved to this new layout by default but those who want the older layout have the option to opt out as well.

If you do not want to switch to the new Gmail layout, then you can opt out of the same via the Settings menu. The shortcut option for users of Gmail who do not want to switch to the new layout can be seen in the quick settings of the email client.

New Gmail Layout

The new Gmail UI started rolling out to Gmail users back in February this year but it was available only to select users and not to its entire user base of 1.5 million users. Given that the switch to the new layout is automatic, you can turn it off and retain the older layout by following the steps below.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to head on to the Gmail main page.

Step 2: Now, open the quick settings of Gmail at the top right corner. It is the gear-like icon positioned towards the right of the profile icon.

Step 3: Click on Quick Settings and you will see a shortcut to try the new layout at the top of the mini settings menu, which will pop up.

Step 4: Turn the toggle on and Gmail will restart the tab to switch to the new layout.

How To Switch To Older Gmail Layout

To switch back to the new layout of Gmail, you will have to follow the steps detailed here.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to head on to the Gmail main page.

Step 2: Now, open the gear-like icon at the top right corner to access the quick settings of Gmail.

Step 3: In the place of the shortcut at the top to switch to the new layout, you should click on the option to switch back to the older layout.

Step 4: Turn the toggle on and Gmail will restart the tab to go back to the older layout.

