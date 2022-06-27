Google Announces Gmail Offline To Send Emails Without Internet: How It Works News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google recently introduced a new interesting and useful feature called Gmail offline. As the name indicates, this feature lets you use the email client from the company without an active internet connection. It lets you read emails, search mails, and respond to messages without internet connectivity. Google recommends you bookmark the link mentioned in Google Chrome to use Gmail offline.

How To Use Gmail Offline

The Gmail Offline feature is quite useful as you can check emails even when you do not have an active internet connection. If you want to use Gmail offline, then you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to download Google Chrome on your laptop or PC. Once Google Chrome is installed, you need to navigate to 'mail.google.com'.

Step 2: Now, you need to go to Gmail offline settings.

Step 3: You need to check the option reading 'Enable offline mail'.

Step 4: You can choose how many days of messages you want to sync offline from settings. The options will range between 7, 30, and 90 days. You can choose the specific option you want from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Now, you will see the 'Save Changes' option. Click on it to save your choice.

That's it! Your Gmail Offline feature will be turned on and you can read and search messages without an internet connection with this feature.

Besides this, Google has added a feature on Chrome for iOS, which will help users securely and quickly create, store and fill their passwords into any website or app. Also, it has announced a slew of other new features for the users of iPhone and iPad. With this feature, there is no need to keep guessing and resetting passwords each time.

One of the features is that it extends protections from malware, phishing, and other web-based threats to iOS users. On turning on the 'Enhanced Safe Browsing' feature on their iOS device, Chrome users will be predicted and warned proactively if the webpages that are visiting are dangerous. The website information will be sent to 'Google Safe Browsing' and users can check the same from the tool.

